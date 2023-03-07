UK is lagging in race to capture green steel market, analysis warns

As talks between the steel industry and government over a support package to help decarbonise the sector continue to drag on, the UK is lagging badly behind its European neighbours in the race to capture the green steel market.

That is the stark conclusion of a new analysis from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) think tank, which notes that the UK's single green steel project is hugely outnumbered by the 38 schemes being plotted across EU member states, including 10 in Germany alone.

Despite reports back in January that the government was ready to sign off on a support package that could help the embattled domestic steel sector stay alive while transitioning towards greener technologies, no such deal has yet been finalised.

Experts have pointed out the decarbonisation of steel, one of the most emissions intensive sectors in the UK, is not just an environmental priority but an economic one, given the tens of thousands of workers the sector employs and growing demand for low-carbon products and materials.

Analysts fear steel produced in the UK that does not sit below certain emissions thresholds could be hit by new taxes in the near future, as the EU and US shore up plans for carbon border adjustment measurement on imports. Meanwhile, car companies and other major steel customers are increasingly looking for lower carbon materials that can enable them to meet their own supply chain emissions goals.

Jess Ralston, energy analyst at the ECIU, questioned when the government might come up with a plan for modernising the UK steel sector.

"With car manufacturers starting to seek out sources of green steel to back their EV expansions, will the UK be in a position to compete?" she asked. "The gas crisis has spurred a dash from the US and EU to build green industries. Does the Chancellor have something up his sleeve to ensure the UK doesn't fall further behind on steel?"

In response to the ECIU's calls for more clarity on plans to support the steel sector's decarbonisation, a spokesperson from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said: "We are completely committed to securing a sustainable future for the UK steel sector - with funding schemes worth over £1.5bn to support sectors like steel to cut emissions and become more energy efficient.We are developing carbon capture and hydrogen production in the UK including by providing financial support, with this as a leading option to decarbonise industrial processes including steel."

Last month, the government announced it would explore ways to bring down industrial enegry costs so that energy intensive companies could be more competitive internationally, as part of a new British Industry Supercharger scheme.

But details of the new scheme are yet to be finalised and in the meantime concerns are growing that the new wave of green industrial subsidies on offer in the US and EU could incentivise manufacturers and investors to migrate oversees.

Speaking yesterday at an event on the chemicals industry's net zero goals, Richard Woolley, head of energy and climate change at the Chemical Industries Association, similarly warned that without urgent action from the UK government to curb energy costs and deliver new hydrogen and carbon capture projects much of the sector would start to consider whether its decarbonisation plans and long term competitiveness would be better served by migrating to the US or EU.

The steel sector has faced significant headwinds in recent years, from soaring energy costs, inflationary pressures, lower demand, carbon taxes, and an influx of cheaper imported steel. Last month, British Steel announced it would cut 300 jobs at its Scunthorpe plant, just weeks after Liberty Steel announced it was cutting production and temporarily shutting some of its sites, putting 400 jobs at risk.

In Scunthorpe, British Steel is planning to transition its operations partially on to blue hydrogen, which is produced by steam reforming fossil gas and deploying carbon capture and storage technologies to catch some of the resulting emissions.

The company is aiming to ship its emissions to a depleted oil and gas reservoir in the North Sea via a broader carbon capture pipeline network being planned by the Zero Carbon Humber initiative. But the government is yet to finalise the so-called 'business model' support package that hydrogen and CCS developers regard as critical to delivering new projects in the UK.

Moreover, ECIU's analysis warns the UK's decision to press ahead with fossil-derived hydrogen to help cut steel emissions puts it increasingly out of step from its European competitors.

The report notes that the majority of projects in the EU - 10 of which are already producing so-called 'green' steel - plan to run on green hydrogen, which is made with zero emissions by using renewable electricity to power the electrolysis of water.

The think tank notes that the number of green hydrogen steel projects has doubled over the past two years, with some operators opting to switch from initial plans to use 'blue' hydrogen. Nine out of 10 steel decarbonisation projects in Germany are planning to run on zero emission hydrogen, according to the report.

Blue hydrogen remains controversial among some campaigners due to its reliance on fossil fuel as a feedstock and questions over the reliability and cost effectiveness of carbon capture, transportation, and storage technologies. But advocates argue it will be critical to scaling the use of hydrogen in the near-term as electrolyser manufacturing takes off, and can also help ringfence renewables capacity to enable power sector decarbonisation.