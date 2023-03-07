IEMA: Green professionals body sees membership grow by a third

The Institute of Environmental Management and Assessment (IEMA) has seen its membership set a new record after welcoming another 5,000 environmental and sustainability professionals into its fold inside just three years.

IEMA, which represents and supports professionals working, studying or interested in environment and sustainability, yesterday announced it has grown to a record 20,000 members working in green roles worldwide, making it one of the largest membership organisations in the sector.

Its membership has grown by a third since 2020, when IEMA's membership stood at around 15,000 professionals, the green membership body told BusinessGreen.

Sarah Mukherjee, IEMA's CEO since 2020, said she was "thrilled" by the growing number of environmental professionals joining the group, as she highlighted the growing demand for environmental and sustainability skills across all parts of the business community and multiple different industries.

"We know that green credentials and professionals are more in demand, we also know that businesses and organisations are putting sustainability at the heart of their strategy, requiring more green skilled professionals," she said.

Mukherjee also highlighted the results of IEMA's most recent survey of 1,000 of its members last year, which indicated that salaries are rising as demand for qualified environment and sustainability professionals continues to climb.

Moreover, the survey suggested the environment and sustainability profession is growing more diverse and more woman-oriented, with the gender pay gap narrowing as salaries rise.

However, the poll also revealed green professionals have not been fully insulated from cost of living pressures with few IEMA members reporting that they had secured a real-terms pay rise that kept track with inflation in the last year.

Mukherjee said it as vital to continue to promote the critical importance of the environmental profession and invest in the skills that can help accelerate the net zero transition.

"When I talk to our members and hear about the work they're doing, I know that we're heading in the right direction for a more sustainable future, but we must do more," she said. "Equipping our members with cutting edge tools and knowledge is essential to tackle climate change and ensuring more people are encouraged to acquire green skills."