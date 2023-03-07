Why the government has to tackle 'hidden' chemicals emissions

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
Why the government has to tackle 'hidden' chemicals emissions

Chemicals industry insiders warn that without urgent action to tackle the sector's carbon footprint and drive green investment, the sector will have its head turned by US subsidies

Policymakers are guilty of overlooking the outsized carbon footprint of common household products, having largely failed to deliver a credible decarbonisation strategy for the UK's chemicals industry....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Green Alliance publishes blueprint for demolishing construction industry emissions

Over half of Brits back faster switch to clean energy

Most read
01

'Littered with problems': New analysis warns Retained EU Law Bill puts 1,800 environmental laws at risk

07 March 2023 • 5 min read
02

Could a Scottish basalt quarry help turbocharge the carbon cycle?

07 March 2023 • 12 min read
03

UK and Canada ink clean tech critical mineral deal

07 March 2023 • 1 min read
04

UK is lagging in race to capture green steel market, analysis warns

07 March 2023 • 5 min read
05

Sustainable Apparel Coalition launches fashion industry decarbonisation guide

07 March 2023 • 3 min read

More on Supply chain

A lithium mine processing plant | Credit: iStock
Supply chain

UK and Canada ink clean tech critical mineral deal

Countries agree to work together to secure supplies of cobalt, lithium, and other key clean tech commodities

James Murray
James Murray
clock 07 March 2023 • 1 min read
Mary Jane Melendez, chief sustainability and global impact officer at General Mills, and other employees hear from Soil Health Academy representative Gabe Brown how all six regenerative agriculture principles are observed in this field at Stoney Creek Farm, Redwood Falls, Minnesota / Credit: Windborne Media
Supply chain

How General Mills is advancing nature and climate goals hand-in-hand

The consumer packaged goods company is figuring out how to meet all its sustainability goals, even if they contradict each other

Theresa Lieb, GreenBiz.com
clock 03 March 2023 • 4 min read
Credit: Dylan Freedom
Supply chain

Beam Suntory takes shot at tequila's carbon footprint

Drinks giant launches regenerative agriculture and carbon capture pilot designed to halve emissions from its tequila brands by 2026

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 03 March 2023 • 2 min read