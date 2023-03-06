Lidl signs up to WWF initiative to halve environmental impact of UK shopping baskets

Lidl has become the latest supermarket to sign up to the WWF's Retailers' Commitment for Nature, which aims to halve the environmental impact of UK shopping baskets by 2030.

WWF announced this morning that Lidl had become the first discount supermarket to sign up to the initiative, joining the Co-op, M&S, Sainsbury's, Tesco, and Waitrose in working towards the ambitious target.

The environmental charity said that 60 per cent of the UK grocery market is now committed to working with WWF to deliver on the target by the end of the decade.

According to WWF, the global food sector drives 60 per cent of deforestation as well as 30 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions. Using data and analysis from its WWF Basket report which was published at the end of last year, the charity said it will be working with participating supermarkets to address their environmental impact across seven key areas, including climate, deforestation and conversion of habitat, agricultural production, marine habitats, diets, food waste, and packaging.

As well as setting science-based net zero targets that are aligned with 1.5C across its operations and supply chains, Lidl is also part of the WWF's other recent retail-focused climate action initiative which is working to reduce supply chain emissions.

Tanya Steele, WWF's chief executive, warned the food system is placing an "unbearable" toll on the planet, driving "climate chaos", and fuelling the destruction of nature both in the UK and overseas.

"Tackling the food system's excessive environmental impact, while continuing to produce healthy and affordable food, is a huge challenge," she said.

"But driving change from farm to fork and across supply chains that span the globe is an essential step for our food security. We welcome Lidl's decision to join Co-op, M&S, Sainsbury's, Tesco and Waitrose in working with WWF to help bring our world back to life, before it's too late - now we need to see a clear focus on delivery."

She added that delivering on the ambitious new target will require an "all hands on deck" attitude, as she urged all UK retailers to sign up to the WWF Basket target.

"As the first UK discounter to work with WWF on this, we're continuing to demonstrate that affordability and sustainability don't have to be mutually exclusive," said Ryan McDonnell, chief executive at Lidl GB.

"Sustainability has been core to the Lidl business model for many years. We firmly believe it is our responsibility, through innovation, investment, and active leadership, to build a better future - for our business, our agri suppliers, the people we interact with and our planet."