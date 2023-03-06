Oil and gas industry workers step up calls for 'just transition' towards net zero

A coalition of oil and gas industry workers, climate groups, and leading trade unions have today published a major new report calling on both the government and the Labour opposition to develop a comprehensive and ambitious just transition strategy for the UK's fossil fuel industry.

Titled Our Power, the report is based on a series of focus groups with workers in the oil, gas, and offshore renewables industry, as well as a survey of over 1,000 oil and gas industry workers.

It reveals growing frustration with the pace of the UK's clean energy transition, fears around the impact on job and energy security of a 'hollowed out energy system', and complaints about downward pressure on pay and the difficulty in accessing training opportunities in the expanding renewables sector.

As such, it sets out a 10 point plan for accelerating the clean energy transition across the oil and gas industry, including a government-backed jobs guarantee, greater public ownership across the industry, and a permanent 'Energy Excess Profits Tax' on oil and gas majors that could be used to create a UK sovereign wealth fund.

"The future of the UK's energy system should be in the hands of workers and communities," said Gabrielle Jeliazkov, just transition campaigner at Platform, which published the report alongside Friends of the Earth Scotland. "Industry profiteering and government inaction has left us with soaring bills, declining working conditions and no plan for an energy transition. In the midst of the climate and cost of living crises, offshore oil and gas workers have developed a way forward. Politicians must deliver on these demands. We cannot trust obstructive industry bosses working in their own interests to develop solutions that protect workers, communities and the climate."

The report argues the UK's oil and gas industry remains undertaxed compared to neighbouring countries, noting the UK government took less than a tenth of what the Norwegian Government took in taxes per barrel of oil in 2019.

It also stresses that despite high profile net zero commitments from some fossil fuel giants, nearly three quarters of firms in the UK oil and gas industry still invest nothing in renewables.

And it argues the government's new windfall tax on oil and gas firms is badly underpowered, warning it actively incentivises extraction and undermines climate commitments by allowing polluting companies to 'offset' as much as 91 per cent of their tax liability against increased oil and gas extraction.

At the same time the report warns the government and employers are failing to provide a clear and attractive route for workers in the oil and gas industry to transition into the expanding renewables industry.

It repeats accusations that some offshore wind developers are exploiting migrant workers to hold down wages, warns that whistleblowing procedures in the sector are inadequate, and argues that wind training standards body GWO has so far failed to come to an agreement with the oil and gas industry's OPITO and other bodies to standardise training across the offshore sector, meaning duplication and extra costs to workers.

As such, the report calls on both the government and Labour to develop a comprehensive strategy to remove barriers faced by workers entering the renewables industry and better protect workers in the oil and gas industry as it decarbonises. And it calls for workers and unions to be directly involved in the development of such a strategy.

"The workforce must be fully engaged, involved, and empowered in the process if we are to achieve a real just transition," said Jake Molloy, regional organiser at the RMT, which endorsed the report's recommendations. "Politicians must wake up to the fact that we need a new model. The current lack of a real transition plan from politicians and industry is failing the existing workforce, fuelling discontent and disillusionment which is evident with the growing number of disputes and industrial action."

He added that the proposals in the report represented "the start of an energy plan that will deliver affordable and secure energy, through secure employment across the energy sector". "We need an industry that protects domiciled and migrant workers, who must be paid as UK workers and not exploited for greater profit," he said. "We need a manufacturing base to support new developments and decommissioning."

Alongside a government-backed jobs guarantee for existing workers, more public ownership across the sector, and higher taxes on fossil fuel industry profits, the report calls for the creation of an offshore training passport to make it easier for workers to retrain and join the clean energy sector, full access to union representation across the offshore energy industries, and enhanced whistleblowing protections and protection from blacklisting.

More broadly it also calls for greater investment in port and renewables manufacturing infrastructure, assurances fossil fuel firms will have to pay for the decommissioning of oil rigs, and increased investment in the communities that will support the growth of the clean energy industry.

"Our current energy system is destroying our climate, is unaffordable to millions and is failing the people who work in it," said Friends of the Earth Scotland head of campaigns, Mary Church. "Climate science is crystal clear that we have to rapidly phase out fossil fuels if we want a liveable future. Failure from politicians to properly plan and support the transition to renewables is leaving workers totally adrift on the whims of oil and gas companies, and the planet to burn. The Scottish and UK government must pick up these demands and run with them as part of their just transition plan for the energy sector."

A UK government spokesperson said: "The government's plans to help decarbonise the oil and gas sector are entirely just - and we would strongly refute any claim otherwise. The North Sea is a key part of increasing our energy security and independence, with our transition deal helping towards a low-carbon future while supporting tens of thousands of jobs."