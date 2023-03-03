Ofgem touts proposals to build more localised and flexible net zero power grid

Ofgem has set out proposals to establishing a "more decentralised, decarbonised, and dynamic energy system" in Britain, in a bid to prepare for the transformative changes required to build a net zero emission electricity grid by 2035.

Britain's energy regulator yesterday launched two related consultations, one on the future of local energy institutions and governance to help prepare for the rapidly growing uptake of consumer technologies such as electric vehicles and heat pumps, and another on building better grid flexibility. Both the consultations close on 10 May, 2023.

Ofgem said its aim was to lay the regulatory and technological ground work to enable the operation of a secure and reliable net zero emission electricity grid in line with the government's goals powered largely by intermittent renewable sources such as wind and solar, alongside supportive grid balancing technologies such as battery storage and demand-side response (DSR).

The regulator said it hoped to develop a long-term vision for Britain's future energy system in order to help break down market barriers, increase liquidity and ultimately help consumers monetise the generation and flexible grid services they can provide to the system.

Akshay Kaul, interim director of infrastructure and security of supply at Ofgem, said the UK needed a "radical rethink of the energy system, markets and grid to establish a net zero power system by 2035, and net zero economy by 2050".

"The role of local communities will be critical," he said. "That's why we're suggesting ways to make Britain's energy systems and markets participatory and transparent. The energy crisis underlines the urgent need to shift from volatile fossil fuels to clean energy. Our economic security requires us breaking the link between cheaper renewables and expensive hydrocarbons; accelerating access to homegrown, clean and secure energy; cutting strain on the grid and freeing capacity for renewable power."

The launch of the consultations came in the same week as green energy supplier Good Energy yesterday announced the completion of its first domestic rooftop solar PV installation in the UK, while OVO Energy separately launched a new smart electric vehicle (EV) charging plan - dubbed Charge Anytime - to help its household customers cut costs by powering up their vehicles at off-peak times so as to reduce pressure on the grid. Both announcements underscore the rapidly changing nature of Britain's power grid, as choices over how and when energy is used increasingly shift into the hands of consumers rather than large energy firms.

Ofgem said it therefore needed to deliver a more localised approach to grid management, enabled by a clearer allocation of local responsibility for planning, market facilitation, and operation, which aims to build on trials looking at how smart local energy systems can help to reduce system costs and accommodate more power output from renewables.

"We are exploring options so net zero networks are planned, governed and regulated strategically at regional and local level - so we have flexible, clean generation and distribution systems right down to street-by-street, town-by-town, home-by-home level," Kaul explained. "We are considering new independent regional energy system planners to ensure plans are cohesive, coherent and clear to all."

In addition, Ofgem said it was aiming to build the "world's first distributed energy 'super' marketplace" that would facilitate the buying and selling of surplus electricity from low carbon power storage projects, generation assets, and smart devices such as EVs.

Kaul said that at present energy markets were "complicated, fragmented, and difficult to navigate" which therefore makes it difficult for smaller assets and new technologies such as EVs and heat pumps to participate in the market and risks "putting off potential sellers and investors".

"We are setting out plans for how we can standardise and open markets - specifically by creating an ambitious vision for distributed flexibility involving a common 'digital energy infrastructure' which will allow more communities, businesses and organisations to buy and sell surplus renewable electricity and services when and where they need it," he explained. "A single digital platform will allow users to access multiple markets transparently and simply. The more energy consumers can help and participate, and be rewarded for doing so, the more renewable energy we can successfully accommodate and the more secure our energy supplies."

The two consultations follow warnings yesterday from the National Audit Office that the government risks failing to deliver on its objective to build a fully decarbonised power system by 2035 in the UK unless it urgently publishes a clear, robust delivery plan.

In particular, the NAO said the government had so far failed to develop a comprehensive plan to prepare the power grid for the expected influx of intermittent renewable energy technologies, such as wind and solar, as well as battery storage and demand-side response systems.

As such, Ben Shafran, head of markets, policy and regulation at the Energy Systems Catapult, welcomed Ofgem's new proposals.

"Getting to net zero and achieving our ambitious decarbonisation goals requires greater attention being paid to local areas," he said. "Coordinating this work will be crucial to our decarbonisation efforts. At the local level, we need to see more being done to bring spatial and energy planning in line with one another. In addition to this, local coordination efforts and planning should be consistent with national decarbonisation aims, while care must be taken to align the plans of neighbouring local areas. This will cause unnecessary friction and frustrate efforts to achieve net zero."