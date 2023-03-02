How did the world avoid a post-invasion spike in emissions?

IEA credits 'outstanding growth of renewables, EVs, heat pumps and energy efficient technologies' with delivering lower than expected increase in emissions
It is the dog that didn't bark. In the wake of the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing sanctions aimed at curtailing Russia's energy exports, the assumption was that global emissions would...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial