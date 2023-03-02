'The old electricity system is giving way': Renewables generated enough electricity to power all UK homes this winter

Wind, hydro, and solar projects generated more electricity than gas fired power stations this winter, providing enough clean power to meet all household demand and helping to significant;y reduce gas imports.

That is the headline conclusion of the latest Winter Power Tracker report from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), which reveals how between 1 October 2022 and 28 February 2023 UK renewables generated 47TWh - a year-on-year increase of 4TWh, and enough electricity to power all UK homes throughout the winter or over half of UK homes for an entire year.

Given renewables exceed electricity generation from gas over the same period, British-based renewables were the leading source of electricity on the grid this winter, according to the ECIU.

Generating the same amount of power using gas power stations would have required around 95TWh of gas - equivalent to over 10 million UK homes' gas use for the winter, or 110 tankers of liquified natural gas imports, according to the ECIU.

As such, winter renewables generation displaced the equivalent of more than a third of the UK's annual gas demand for power generation.

Moreover, without these renewables, the UK would have used more gas for power generation, potentially increasing net gas imports by over a fifth, including increasing imports via pipelines by 28 per cent.

Other sources of generation - such as nuclear and biomass - generated a further 28TWh of low carbon power over the winter period. According to the ECIU, using gas power plants to replace this generation would require 56TWh more gas, equivalent to almost five million homes' annual demand, or more than 60 liquified natural gas tankers.

Jess Ralston, head of energy at ECIU, said the figures provided further evidence that "the old electricity system is giving way to the new, with renewables becoming the backbone and displacing more and more gas".

"Battery storage is ramping up faster than expected, boosting the UK's energy security and leaving us less exposed to international gas markets," she said. "Lifting the ban on onshore wind will help further. But with the US and the EU going gangbusters for renewables, eyes are on the government, the Chancellor and the Budget to decide on how the UK stays an attractive market for the investments that will ultimately bring down bills."

The update came in the same week as a separate analysis which showed that the UK's electricity grid ran on 100 per cent clean power for 25 hours during December, setting a new monthly record and providing further evidence the grid can operate with near zero emissions when weather conditions allow.