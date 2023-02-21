GeoPura celebrates £36m green hydrogen investment boost

UK-based green hydrogen generator developer poised for expansion following successful funding round

The UK's green hydrogen sector received a boost today, after GeoPura announced it had secured £36m of investment to support the roll out of its Hydrogen Power Units (HPU) with a view to the technology replacing diesel generators across a range of industries. 

The investment has been provided by GM Ventures, Barclays Sustainable Impact Capital, Siemens Energy Ventures, and SWEN CP through its fund SWEN Impact Fund for Transition 2. 

GeoPura said the investment would be used to ramp up the manufacturing and deployment of its hydrogen power generation technology and scale its business across the UK. The investors will act as strategic partners in support of its expansion plans. 

"Green hydrogen is too often seen as a technology that will happen in the future, but GeoPura and our partners are delivering a commercially viable technology, today," said Andrew Cunningham chief executive at GeoPura. "The world can't afford to wait a decade for green fuels to scale - we must act now."

The company said its ambition was to deploy a fleet of more than 3,600 HPUs by 2033, which could provide clean, low-cost, and reliable power that could collectively displace more than six million tonnes of CO2 emissions over their lifetime. 

GeoPura currently provides hydrogen power to a number of high profile UK firms, including Balfour Beatty, HS2, National Grid, and the BBC, that have replaced traditional diesel generators with Geo Pura's HPU technology. 

The green hydrogen company said its HPUs can be used for temporary, supplementary, off-grid and backup power, but it also plans to deploy its generators in other hard-to-decarbonise areas of the energy system, such as electric vehicle (EV) chargers in remote locations and supplementary grid power systems.  

Its business model sees the company work with Siemens Energy to produce green hydrogen, which it then supplies to customers who rent its HPUs.  GeoPura currently has hubs in Nottingham and Newcastle upon Tyne and said it will use the £36m investment to support the mass manufacture its HPUs, working with Siemens Energy to deliver the units. 

The company added that it would also be looking to use the investment to support its ambitions of bringing a number of new products to market, which can address both smaller and larger power requirements. 

Wade Sheffer, managing director at GM Ventures, said the company was well positioned to take advantage of a major market opportunity. "The need for green hydrogen energy solutions is expanding as a wide range of customers move toward replacing diesel-powered sources," he said. "Our investment in GeoPura demonstrates our focus on scaling breakthrough innovations that can advance sustainability, while supporting GM's progress toward an all-electric, zero-emissions future. GeoPura's HPUs and GM's HYDROTEC fuel cell expertise have the potential to provide better energy solutions across industries."

James Ferrier, director for principal investments at Barclays Sustainable Impact Capital, said that building low carbon capacity and capability in the UK's energy supply will be key for a timely transition to net zero. 

"Whilst most of the focus in the UK is rightly on 'greening' our energy grid, industries which are reliant on fossil-fuel powered generators - such as construction, film production and events - should not be forgotten," he added. "Establishing tailored methods of off-grid green energy generation such as GeoPura's Hydrogen Power Unit technology will be crucial for the decarbonisation of these industries, and we are excited to support GeoPura as they begin to scale." 

