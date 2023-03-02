Should asset owners set separate targets for carbon removals?

Global investors in the Net Zero Asset Owners Alliance (NZAOA) are being urged to set out separate science-based interim targets for slashing emissions and carbon removals, in order to strengthen the integrity of their net zero ambitions.

In an open letter to the Alliance published earlier this month, leaders from the nascent carbon removals industry argue investors' existing targets for cutting emissions should be separated out from goals to remove carbon from the atmosphere through nature-based and engineered means so as to provide greater clarity around how they intend to deliver on their net zero goals.

The NZAOA, which represents more than 80 institutional investors collectively representing around $11tr of assets worldwide, released an update in January setting out a Target Setting Protocol that aims to clarify how its members should set targets for delivering net zero emissions across their huge investment portfolios.

The Protocol stated that Alliance members should not use carbon removals to count towards their own sub-portfolio or sector targets at any point before 2030. As such, it echoes new standards from the influential Science-Based Targets initiative, which detailed how corporates' net zero targets should focus on cutting emissions at source and only use carbon offsets to cover a small proportion of their emissions.

However, the move from the NZAOA to effectively discount the role of carbon offsets in helping to deliver net zero targets in the near term has sparked concerns across the nascent carbon removals industry. In its open letter to the NZAOA, the group of leading carbon removals firms and investors acknowledges that a focus on emissions reduction is essential, but it also calls on asset owners to contribute to the development of a liquid and well-regulated carbon removal certificate market before 2030, stating that "such a market is important for accelerating decarbonisation".

"NZAOA is right to call on its members to prioritise the urgent abatement of its portfolio greenhouse gas emissions and target a 40 to 60 per cent reduction in emissions by 2030," said Antti Vihavainen, CEO of carbon removal registry Puro.earth, one of the signatories of the open letter. "However, without scientifically verified carbon removal simultaneously being built at scale, we lack the ability to mitigate residual emissions or react to a temperature overshoot of the 1.5C target."

As such signatories to the letter - which include figures from Stripe, Climeworks, NextGen CDR Facility, Milkywire Climate Transformation Fund, and the Carbon Business Council - are calling on the NZAOA to address the risk of carbon removals distracting from the need to cut emissions in their portfolios by publishing targets for both direct emissions reductions and carbon removals, including for long-lived CO2 storage projects.

The letter highlights the scientific consensus on the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change on the need to not only slash global emissions, but also remove atmospheric CO2 in order to limit global average temperature increases to within the 1.5C threshold set out in the Paris Agreement.

For its part, the NZAOA insists its members are interested in supporting the emergence of a carbon removal sector. The NZAOA's Target Setting Protocol currently states that "Alliance members are encouraged to invest in projects and technologies of durable CO2 avoidance and removal to scale future markets rapidly".

And speaking to BusinessGreen, UNEP FI investment lead Jesica Andrews confirmed that while NZAOA is not allowing its members to use carbon removals as part of their near term emissions reduction targets, it is encouraging them to invest in high-quality, long-lived carbon removals.

While she would not comment on the open letter directly, she explained that the rationale behind the update to NZAOA's Target Setting Protocols was centred around ensuring credible carbon accounting and indicated that the guidelines would remain in place. "We have a carbon budget that we need to maintain until 2050," she said. "We are reaching net zero in 2050 and we need to maintain it now. For that carbon budget you have to do a certain amount of abatement by just reducing emissions."

However, she also highlighted that even once industries get to a place where they are as efficient as they can be, there will be certain sectors which still produce residual emissions that will need to be addressed. "That's where removals are crucial," she added. "We still recognise the need for developing the market now, and the need for financing of nature based solutions."

Andrews also warned that according to a recent report on the state of the CDR, currently only 0.1 per cent of carbon removals actually come from technological solutions. "It's important to invest in and support these," she added. "But we are keeping the accounting separate. So, if you're investing in carbon removals - great, do it. We're accepting reporting on that from investors and we are capturing under financing solutions and we are encouraging it. But for decarbonisation targets, let that just be related to what the companies are doing."

But industry insiders from across the carbon removals industry remain concerned that if net zero targets focus solely on emissions reductions investors and corporates will face less of an i incentive to back emerging carbon removal projects. And if they wait to try and secure carbon removals only after they have completed their decarbonisation strategies, they could find that the sector has not scaled up to meet their needs.

The open letter to NZAOA highlights the group's position, as set out in its Net in Net Zero Paper, which stresses that a twin-track approach of urgently reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and removing existing atmospheric carbon dioxide is "our best chance of averting dangerous global temperature rises and reaching net zero by 2050".

As such, the letter calls on the NZAOA to establish separate science-based interim targets for carbon reduction and carbon removal with long-lived storage, and reaffirm that members should look to ensure they bring forward investment in nature-based or engineered removals prior to 2030, given their development is "essential" to averting dangerous climate change.

"Every year we fail to reduce emissions makes it even more inevitable that we will need large-scale removal and permanent storage of carbon dioxide to meet our climate goals," warned Professor Myles Allen, co-author of the Oxford Principles for Net Zero Aligned Carbon Offsetting, and another signatory of the letter. "It is morally imperative that those continuing to deplete the rapidly diminishing remaining carbon budget - which includes us all - invest in removals with permanent storage as well as taking action to reduce their own emissions."

The recent letter focuses on asset owners, but the same calls are likely to soon be faced by corporates looking to deliver on their net zero strategies. There is a sense that the carbon removals industry obviously has a considerable vested interest in calling for specific carbon removals targets. Moreover, carbon accounting and target setting is already a complicated process without the introduction of a new sub-set of emissions goals. But equally, the carbon removals sector will require investment now if it is to realise the economies of scale that can drive down costs and deliver meaningful capacity from the 2030s onwards. And separate targets could help resolve the long standing fear that investment in carbon removals could distract from the urgent need to cut emissions at source.