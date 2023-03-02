Green glue: Ikea unveils bio-based glue that promises to trim carbon footprint

Ikea has announced that it plans to switch to "bio-based glue" for its board materials manufacturing, arguing the switch could cut the climate footprint of its value chain by up to five per cent.

The furniture giant unveiled the glue switching programme this morning, hailing the move away from conventional glue made using fossil fuels represented another a key lever in its effort to decarbonise its supply chain.

The company said five per cent of its climate footprint is connected to the use of glue in board materials, the low-cost engineered wood product that goes in much of its flat-packed, mass-produced furniture.

The Swedish company said it would now gradually roll out the new bio-based glue across its value chain, with a goal of having most board factories in the UK supply chain using glues with a much reduced carbon impact by 2030.

The first factory to make the switch is in Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania, which is now using a glue system make of technical starch from industrially produced corn, it said.

Ikea material and technology engineer Venla Hemmilä said the roll-out had been made possible thanks to a decade of research and trials into alternative glue products.

"This is a big and important movement for Ikea, which we have been working to enable for more than 10 years," she said. "This confirms the need for more glues with a much lower climate footprints and that small changes can have big impacts. We hope this will inspire others to follow."

The company is anticipating the gradual switch to bio-based glue between now and 2030 could reduce its reliance on fossil-based glue by 40 per cent by 2030.

"As glue in board materials stands for five per cent of the climate footprint of the IKEA value chain, this makes a big impact and a key step towards contributing to limiting global warming to 1.5C," said Andreas Rangel Ahrens, head of climate at Inter IKEA Group. "Together with increasing recycled wood use and striving towards 100 per cent renewable energy in production, this is a milestone in our journey of making our wood-based products more sustainable."

The company also announced that it has launched an accelerator programme to pilot other new glue solutions with external partners that will aim to build a supply chain large enough to allow it to eventually switch to 100 per cent bio-based glue.