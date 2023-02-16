In the mix: Volvo Trucks and Cemex debut electric concrete mixer

clock • 2 min read
New cement mixer - the Volvo FMX Electric - will begin operating in Berlin later this month

Volvo Trucks has today hailed another major milestone in the decarbonisation of heavy transport, after providing cement giant Cemex with its first fully electric, zero emission heavy-duty concrete mixer.

The new electric cement mixer - the Volvo FMX Electric - is to start operating at a ready-mix concrete plant in Spandau, Berlin from later this month.

Volvo said that with interest in fully electric heavy-duty transport increasing, it is working with Cemex to develop a number of different technologies needed to make emissions-free transport a reality for the construction industry.

"Together we will work to implement emission-free transport in the construction industry," said Roger Alm, president, Volvo Trucks. "Our electric trucks are zero emissions and their silent operation also provide a better environment for people working at construction sites, as well as residents living nearby."

Fernando A. González, chief executive officer of Cemex, said the new mixer marked another step towards the company's vision of becoming a net zero emission business. 

"Our partnership with Volvo has incredible potential to contribute to the decarbonisation of our business," he said. " Rolling out our first fully electric ready-mix truck is a strong progress in that direction."

Volvo Trucks said the electrification of concrete transportation has previously proven challenging due to the heavy loads and continuous mixing demands. However, improvements in battery and drive train technology mean Cemex's new mixer can be used for a full days work, with just one top-up charge needed throughout the day, the companies said.

Cemex and Volvo Group are founding members of the First Movers Coalition, a collaboration between the World Economic Forum and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, which aims to encourage companies to make purchasing commitments to stimulate market demand for emerging low-carbon technologies.

The new cement mixer joins Volvo Trucks' expanding line up of zero emission trucks, which now includes vehicles that can operate at a total weight of 16- to 44-tonnes, covering everything from city distribution and refuse collection to urban construction transportation and regional haulage.

Volvo Trucks said that it is aiming to have half of all of its trucks sales to be electric by 2030 as well as being committed to achieving a net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2040 at the latest.

