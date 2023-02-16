Renewables installations soar 65 per cent delivering 'strongest year since 2015'

The installation of small scale clean technologies returned to levels not seen since government subsidies were axed in 2015, according to new figures that confirm demand for solar panels and heat pumps surged last year in response to soaring energy bills.

The Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS), which provides independent quality certification for renewable power and heating technology installations, yesterday reported that the number of certified installations rose 65 per cent last year to 163,341.

The performance marks the highest annual deployment since 2015, when just over 200,000 installations were registered, the bulk of which were deployed ahead of the government's controversial axing of subsidies for domestic and small scale renewables installations.

MCS certification is not mandatory, but it is a route for households or businesses to access remaining incentives, such as the government's heat pump grant scheme, or export tariffs offered by some energy suppliers. As such, the MCS Installations Database is thought to cover the vast majority of systems installed since the late 2000s and includes over 1.5 million certified systems as well as more than 3,000 certified technology providers and installers.

The latest data confirms solar panels continue to dominate the microgeneration market with over 80 per cent of certified installations for electricity generating technologies and the bulk of those for solar PV. Overall, solar PV installations more than doubled last year to 130,596 certified installations.

The number of heat pump installations also grew sharply to more than 30,000 installations, with heat pumps now the second most popular technology type behind solar PV, accounting for 19 per cent of total MCS certified installations last year.

Heat pump installations peaked in March last year, as households rushed to take advantage of the Domestic Renewable Heat Incentive scheme before it closed. But MCS said that installations remained relatively high throughout the year as people looked to access the £5,000 to £6,000 heat pump grants on offer through the government's Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS).

During 2022, almost 9,000 BUS vouchers were issued with a value of nearly £45m. However, the government will be hoping demand continues to grow rapidly given it is aiming to install 90,000 heat pumps under the scheme by 2025.

"We're pleased to report our second strongest year since 2015, illustrating the sector's upward trajectory," said Ian Rippin, CEO of MCS. "We had an incredibly busy 2022 and the data confirms the progress we've made. The future of small-scale renewable installations is becoming increasingly important, and we continue to play a crucial role in the decarbonisation of the UK's homes.

"The growth we've seen in domestic renewable electricity systems over the past year may also give some insight into the growing consumer reliance on home-grown energy in the UK during the cost-of-living crisis. As electricity prices skyrocket, more people are turning to renewable solutions to generate their own power at home."

MCS said it was confident the market would continue to grow rapidly in the coming years, noting that 780 new contractors became MCS certified in 2022, which is more than double the net increase from 2020 to 2021.

Moreover, battery storage systems were installed under the MCS regime for the first time last year and demand for the technology is set to continue to grow as more households and businesses look to maximise their use of solar power generated onsite. MCS said that 50 certified contractors completed 269 installations battery storage installations last year, up from just two contractors registered in 2021.

"Looking ahead, we need to drive this momentum and upward mobility at pace and continue to ensure consumer confidence across all technology types," said Rippin, adding that the company was now looking to help boost the number of certified contractors coming into the market.

"As such, we will launch the Low Carbon Heating Technician Apprenticeship later this year," he said. "We are confident this will attract young people and career-changers to the industry, creating a more diverse workforce that meets the demands of the industry while providing future-proof careers in the green sector."