UK's global offshore wind lead squeezed despite near 100GW pipeline

The UK's lead in the global offshore wind market is being squeezed, according to fresh industry figures today which show its global market share has fallen below 10 per cent for the first time amid increasing competition worldwide.

Research published today by RenewableUK shows the UK's pipeline of offshore wind projects has continued to grow over the past 12 months, surging by a further 14GW of planned capacity to close in on a milestone of almost 100GW in total.

It means the UK's offshore wind pipeline - comprising projects in the planning, consented, construction, and commissioning stage - now stands at 99.7GW of capacity in total across some 130 projects.

However, as the UK's offshore wind pipeline has grown, the global market appears to be accelerating even faster as the clean energy transition takes hold, which is slimming the UK's dominance of the sector worldwide.

According to the trade body's figures today, the global pipeline of offshore wind capacity has grown to 1,175GW - meaning that the UK's market share now sits at a record low of around 8.5 per cent.

As such, RenewableUK chief executive Dan McGrail urged the government to urgently help the UK offshore wind sector attract more private investment, as he warned the domestic sector risked falling beyond other nations around the world in the coming years.

"New markets are emerging fast in places like Australia and Brazil, so we can't take our current status as a world leader for granted," he said. "The US and EU are offering massive financial incentives for developers to build renewable energy projects - while in the UK we're being taxed more heavily than oil and gas companies. Unless we take bold action to attract billions in private investment, we risk being left behind in the years ahead - the money will simply go elsewhere and we'll lose out on tens of thousands of jobs."

Even so, at present the UK still remains a dominant offshore wind player on the global stage.

Today's report, published by RenewableUK's EnergyPulse data analysis unit, shows the UK is now home to 13.7GW of operational offshore wind power, which amounts to 23 per cent of the the entire world's operational wind capacity.

That makes the UK second only to China, which now boasts 28.3GW of offshore wind in operation, amounting to 47 per cent of the global market. The two countries are expected to remain at the top of the offshore wind table until at least 2030, according to the report.

Of the 100GW of offshore wind planned in the UK, 13.7GW is fully operational and 13.6GW is under construction or at an advanced stage, with support secured for a route to market, the report shows. That means more than 70 per cent of the pipeline is at an early stage of the planning and permitting process, it said.

The findings come as the government has faces growing pressure to simplify and speed up the planning and permitting process for green infrastructure projects, including new offshore wind farms, in order to support the UK's stretching energy security and net zero goals.

Hopes are high that a review of the approval process for new infrastructure ordered by the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt last week could serve to ramp up the rollout of offshore wind farms, solar plants and nuclear power projects.

Meanwhile, the government is also reportedly planning to change its green investment framework to classify nuclear power as "sustainable" so as to make the sector more attractive to investors.

The UK's green taxonomy, published in 2021, did not include nuclear power among the list of investments that could be labelled as 'sustainable'.

However, a government spokesperson confirmed today that the Treasury plans to announce an update to the UK's green investment rulebook in the Green Finance Strategy, which is expected to be published shortly.

"New nuclear is key to Britain's energy security, that's why we intend to include nuclear in the UK Green Taxonomy, subject to consultation," The Treasury statement reads. "It is important we take the time to get the Taxonomy absolutely right, given the challenges faced in Europe. We plan to publish an update in due course as part of the Green Finance Strategy."

The government's plans come as the EU faces legal challenges from NGOs for its inclusion of nuclear and "sustainable" gas in its own taxonomy. Proponents of nuclear argue it is a critical component of a net zero grid as a source of baseload, zero emission power, but critics argue it is expensive, risky, and comes with significant environmental risks relating to toxic nuclear waste and water usage.