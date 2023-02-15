Phoenix funnels £338m into new multi-asset climate investment pool

Robeco has been selected to manage the investment and pensions giant's new multi-asset climate solution

Phoenix Group has assigned £338m to a new multi-asset climate fund that aims to invest in "the climate change leaders of today and the future, and companies pursuing a net zero decarbonisation strategy", the investment and retirement savings giant announced today.

Dutch asset manager Robeco has been selected to manage the fund, which Phoenix said formed part of its climate strategy and would add a "diversified source of return".

"We are continuing to find ways to create a sustainable future for all, including renewed investment into social housing, infrastructure and cutting-edge green technologies," said Phoenix Group's head of strategic partnerships and research James Mitchell. "Our partnership with Robeco drives forward this commitment across different asset classes as we aim to be net zero throughout our investment portfolio by 2050."

The multi-asset climate solution aims to allocated with-profits investment funds across a range of segments, including net zero climate equities, smart energy equities, global green bonds and sustainable property equities, it explained.

Robeco global head of client solutions Ed Collinge added: "Sustainable objectives are becoming a cornerstone of many investors' portfolios and we were delighted to jointly create an innovative solution that seeks to both benefit from and enable the climate transition."

A version of this article originally appeared at Professional Pensions.

