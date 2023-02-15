'The right tree in the right place': Aviva stumps up £10m for Woodland Trust carbon removals

Aviva has donated £10m to a nature-based climate project led by the Woodland Trust, which it estimates could remove some 330,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, the investment giant announced today.

The Woodland Carbon Scheme aims to remove CO2, boost air quality and improve biodiversity through woodland creation and peat restoration at Woodland Trust sites across the UK, including a trio of so-called "hero" sites, it explained.

These sites include Green Farm in Norfolk, a site close to Aviva's Norwich offices, which is set to be transformed into broadleaf woodland, wood pasture, grassland and hedgerows, as well as the Yorkshire Dales-based Snaizeholme project, where one of England's biggest new native woodlands is set to feature upland blanket bogs, limestone pavement and riverside meadows. At the final site, Smithills in Lancashire, restoration work is taking place to rewet peat bogs on the largest site the Woodland Trust has ever acquired in England.

Expected to begin removing carbon as early as 2026, Aviva said the projects would be able to store at least 330,000 tonnes of carbon, roughly equivalent to the emissions from one person taking over 300,000 transatlantic flights over the next 100 years.

Claudine Blamey, Aviva's group sustainability director, said the partnership with the Woodland Trust underscored the deep links between the climate and nature crises, and the opportunities to harness nature to tackle both head on.

"Climate change and biodiversity loss are interdependent issues and crucial to the long-term sustainability of our planet," she said. "Our £10m donation over the next five years will not only help to remove carbon from the atmosphere but will also improve biodiversity."

She added: "Our woodland creation projects will improve nature corridors, support red squirrels which are under threat, improve water quality and slow the flow of ground water in periods of flooding. The peatland work will rewet and restore bogs so that they can switch from emitting carbon to removing it and help prevent wildfires which we are seeing more of in the UK as a result of climate change. The sites will also deliver improvements in the local community by helping to improve local air quality and create new reserves that people can enjoy for free."

Aviva's funding forms part of the firm's £100m commitment to remove carbon from the atmosphere using nature-based solutions, follows a series of donations made in the last six months to both UK-based Wildlife Trusts and The Nature Trust in the Republic of Ireland. Earlier this month Aviva also announced it is providing $38m to the Wildlife Trusts in support of a major programme to restore Britain's lost temperate rainforests in a bid to simultaneously tackle the climate and nature crises.

Darren Moorcroft, CEO at the Woodland Trust - which manages over 1,000 sites across 29,000 hectares - described Aviva's donation as a "significant act" which promises to deliver for people and wildlife and contribute to tackling the nature and climate crises in parallel.

"We are delighted that Aviva shares our philosophy of the right tree in the right place which is a vital component in ensuring we build landscape resilience, as well as protecting our woodland species which are tragically in decline," he said. "Aviva could have opted to offset its emissions abroad for as little as £5 per tonne, but we price our carbon credits at around six times that, reflecting the true cost of acquiring land, establishing a resilient native habitat and managing it effectively for the long term. We are sure this will raise the stakes across the sector and encourage more businesses to consider their responsibility to future generations."