'Major leaps forward': Octopus launches heat pump as cheap as a gas boiler

Buying and installing Octopus Energy's latest heat pump could cost as little as £2,500 when government grants are applied, following what the firm's chief executive has labelled "a serious breakthrough".

Speaking to The Telegraph, Greg Jackson claimed a "bunch of major leaps forward" had cut Octopus's current installation costs of between £3,000 and £8,000 to prices more commonly expected for gas boiler fittings.

Jackson confirmed that engineers at the energy retailer's £10m research and development centre in Slough and staff at RED - a Northern Irish business acquired by Octopus last year - had slashed the cost of manufacturing heat pumps.

"It's designed to be lower cost hardware, lower cost to install and to be able to cover a bigger percentage of UK homes. It's a serious breakthrough," Jackson told the newspaper.

"At the moment, if we have to buy a heat pump, typically we are looking at £3,000 for the hardware. This will now enable us to get hold of them for £1,500."

A spokesperson for Octopus Energy confirmed Jackson's heat pump cost estimates when contacted by BusinessGreen.

Octopus Energy's website states that it is starting to offer heat pumps at a "similar cost" to gas boilers for most homes thanks to a combination of cost reduction measures - such as streamlining the installation process, doubling the UK's green heat engineer capacity, and building a more efficient supply chain to slash material costs - and the government's Boiler Upgrade Scheme.

However, most consumers can expect to pay between £3,000 and £3,500 depending on the size of their home, according to reports.

The comments come just weeks after British Gas announced a lowest price guarantee for heat pump installations, confirming its units will start from £2,999 and it will match any lower priced offer from other companies for a MCS credited heat pump installation.

As previously reported, the energy giant said it hopes the offer - which includes the government grants worth up to £5,000 for a new heat pumps - will help more people make the switch to the clean heating technology.

Homeowners looking to install a heat pump can be expected to stump up as much as £13,000 when additional costs such as home adaptations are factored in, but advocates of the technology maintain that most homes looking to switch to a eat pump will now face costs that are considerably lower.

However, while a government voucher can knock between £5,000 and £6,000 off the final sum, official figures show the government's boiler upgrade scheme has only issued 7,600 vouchers out of a possible 30,000 since April 2022.

Meanwhile, there are concerns that the UK is "lagging behind" its neighbours in low carbon heat innovation, as it sits at the foot of the European heat pump league table, according to Nesta's deputy director of sustainable future Andrew Sissons.

His comments earlier this month were accompanied a study from Nesta revealing that the number of households heated by gas central heating fell by just four per cent between 2011 and 2021 - suggesting that just 111,000 dwellings have switched from gas boilers to cleaner alternatives over the past decade.

Experts have warned that for the UK to meet its net zero goals the country will need to replace roughly 25 million oil and gas boilers with low-carbon heating systems by 2050. To help deliver on the goal the government has set a target of delivering 600,000 heat pump installations per year by 2028.