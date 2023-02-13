Yorkshire Water to accelerate EV rollout with 1,000 new charge points

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Yorkshire Water
Image:

Credit: Yorkshire Water

Yorkshire Water partners with UK Power Network to support its fleet of almost 1,500 electric commercial vehicles

Yorkshire Water is planning to install up to 1,000 new electric vehicle (EV) charging points across its sites and staff homes in a bid to support the expansion of battery powered vehicles across its commercial fleet, the company has announced today.

The water supplier already boasts a 1,450-strong fleet of light commercial EVs, and is aiming to achieve net zero operational emissions across its business by 2030, as part of which it said it would need to expand the number of chargepoints available for its staff.

It is planning to install the first of the 1,000 new charging points at its training academy in Bradford, where staff deliver training for the 4,000 employees working across Yorkshire's catchment, followed by upgrades to existing charging infrastructure at a further 81 sites.

Yorkshire Water said it had enlisted distribution firm UK Power Network Services to install and maintain its new chargers.

The announcement forms part of a "decade of initiatives" Yorkshire Water - which supplies water to five million customers across the region, including 140,000 businesses  - including steps to roll out renewables, lower overall energy use, and switch its entire fleet to run on electricity.

Yorkshire Water's CEO Nicola Shaw said transitioning the firm's vehicle fleet to zero or ultra-low emission drivetrains would be critical to achieving net zero operational emissions by 2030.

"Working with UK Power Networks Services to develop the supporting infrastructure for all our light commercial vehicles to be electric powered is an important step to making that a reality and will allow our teams to use electric vehicles to their full potential," she said.

The firm is the latest to ramp up its EV chargepoint rollout plans this month, after leading network operators including Gridserve, Rolec EV, and MFG announced plans to deploy new charge points across the UK.

Philip Heathcote, head of markets at UK Power Networks Services, added: "We often receive enquiries asking how a large vehicle fleet can electrify in a matter of years. This project proves that with strong collaborative partnerships, the right strategy and expertise - it can be done."

Related Topics

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

National Infrastructure Commission to review 'slowed' consenting process for major infrastructure

Zenobe flicks switch on record-breaking 100MW grid battery

Most read
01

'Beyond dispute': Air pollution plummets in London after ULEZ expansion

13 February 2023 • 4 min read
02

National Infrastructure Commission to review 'slowed' consenting process for major infrastructure

13 February 2023 • 3 min read
03

'Mired in ambiguity': Why pressure is mounting on corporates to fill the gaps in their net zero plans

13 February 2023 • 9 min read
04

Businesses need to quantify the 'S' in ESG

13 February 2023 • 3 min read
05

Zenobe flicks switch on record-breaking 100MW grid battery

11 February 2023 • 2 min read

More on Automotive

Global Briefing: European Commission reportedly sees Energy Charter Treaty exit as 'unavoidable'
Automotive

Global Briefing: European Commission reportedly sees Energy Charter Treaty exit as 'unavoidable'

Energy Charter concerns, EV adoption curves, and CO2 storage licenses all feature in this week's Global Briefing

James Murray
James Murray
clock 10 February 2023 • 6 min read
Credit: National Highways
Automotive

On the road to net zero: National Highway switches to LED lights and hybrid EVs

A large-scale switch to LED lighting is the latest step in National Highways' green transition, following its recent acquisition of a new fleet of hybrid EVs

Charlotte Hall
clock 10 February 2023 • 2 min read
Competition and carmaking: Can the auto industry embrace a new era of green collaboration?
Automotive

Competition and carmaking: Can the auto industry embrace a new era of green collaboration?

A new report has urged the auto industry to work collectively in pursuit of net zero - but is competition law standing in the way?

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 09 February 2023 • 11 min read