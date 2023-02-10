Renewables industry slams delay to Hornsea 4 Offshore Wind Farm planning decision

RenewableUK has today slammed the move to delay the final planning decision on the proposed 2.6GW Hornsea 4 offshore wind project, arguing that it provides further evidence of the urgent need to reform the UK's "cumbersome planning system".

Earlier this week Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed the final decision on the project, which had been expected by February 22nd, would be pushed back until 12th July.

The government said the delay was needed as it is seeking further information from developer Orsted about proposed wildlife compensation measures for the project.

Natural England has also been asked to provide its view on the effectiveness of the compensation package, which include plans to repurpose an old oil rig as a nesting site for kittiwakes and measures to assess any adverse impacts from the new wind farm on seabirds.

Speaking in the House of Lords, Energy and Climate Change Minister Lord Callanan confirmed "a decision has been made to set a new deadline of no later than 12 July 2023 for deciding this application".

"This is to enable my Department to seek further information from the Applicant and to ensure there is sufficient time to allow for consideration of this information by other interested parties," he said. "The decision to set the new deadline for this application is without prejudice to the decision on whether to grant or refuse development consent."

But the delay could have significant implications for developer Orsted, as it raises questions over whether the project will be able to participate in the upcoming clean power Contracts for Difference auction, which is scheduled to start in March.

Ana Musat, executive director of policy at RenewableUK, said the delay was "particularly disappointing as it will now take longer to meet our renewables targets".

"This landmark offshore wind project has the potential to supply an enormous 2.6GW of clean electricity to the grid, displacing expensive gas, reducing bills and boosting our energy security," she said. "At a time when countries like the US and the EU are doubling down on attracting clean energy investment through financial incentives and a stable policy framework, the UK cannot afford to create unnecessary hurdles for investors and developers."

She added that the decision "clearly shows that government needs to reform our cumbersome planning system urgently to ensure that renewable energy projects are not subject to needless delays".

"Due to unclear guidance to planning authorities, no offshore wind project wind since 2017 has been recommended for approval by the Planning Inspectorate," she said. "All 6GW of these projects were delayed until the Secretary of State reviewed them to confirm approval. To meet our 50GW offshore wind target, the UK will need to install 4.5GW of offshore wind a year in the latter half of this decade. A reformed planning system is essential to ensure we can stay ahead in the global race to build vital new clean energy infrastructure."

In its Energy Security Strategy last year the government signalled it wanted to accelerate planning and grid connection processes, following complaints from developers that it can take years to secure planning permission for new projects and warnings that continued delays would put the UK's renewable energy and emissions targets at risk.

However, new proposals for streamlining planning and grid connection processes for offshore wind projects are still yet to materialise.

The government has unveiled plans to ease the planning restrictions placed on onshore wind farms, which are so onerous that just two turbines have been erected in England in the past two years. But the proposals are yet to be finalised and critics have warned plans to require specific community consent for new onshore wind farms could still see renewables projects facing more planning hurdles than other infrastructure projects.

This week the Britain Remade campaign launched a new petition calling on the government to fast track plans to lift the de facto ban on new onshore wind projects.

In further planning news, the Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) this week filed an application with the Supreme Court for permission to intervene in an appeal against the recent decision to undertake a judicial review into the decision to planning permission for new oil wells on a site in Surrey.

The Supreme Court will consider whether Surrey County Council (SCC) acted lawfully by not requiring the development's environmental impact assessment (EIA) to assess the impact of greenhouse gas emissions resulting from the future combustion of oil produced by the new oil wells.

OEP General Counsel, Peter Ashford, said: "Environmental impact assessment is so important for integrating the environment into planning decision-making. We are interested in this case because of the opportunity to clarify the law here to ensure proper decision-making that enhances environmental protection. We hope that the Supreme Court will take this opportunity, and will develop principles for determining the proper approach to the assessment of indirect effects under the EIA legislation."