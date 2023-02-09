London building developers ordered to help fight capital's 'toxic air'

Developers in London will have to assess the impact new building projects could have on local pollution levels before proceeding with construction, under plans unveiled by Mayor Sadiq Khan yesterday.

The new Air Quality Positive (AQP) and Air Quality Neutral (AQN) planning guidance requires developers to mitigate avoidable sources of emissions and make an "active contribution to improving air quality" throughout new developments.

New planning applications will have to include specific proposals to mitigate any negative effects on local air quality and protect interiors from exposure to pollution. Developers will need to consider both building and transport emissions, and will be highly encouraged to pursue innovative designs and technologies that can reduce levels of air pollution.

The AQN also sets benchmarks for the amounts of pollution a building can emit, both during construction and once completed.

As such the new regulations effectively ban wood burning stoves in new and refurbished homes, marking a major win for air quality campaigners who have highlighted how domestic wood burners are now a major source of winter PM2 pollution in many urban areas.

Instead, developers must now demonstrate that new heating and electricity systems will not significantly contribute to emissions, providing a further boost to the geothermal and air source heat pump market.

The first-of-their-kind regulations are part of Khan's wider plans to tackle dangerously high levels of air pollution in the capital.

Buildings account for almost 80 percent of London's carbon emissions and are also sources of other pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide, which have detrimental effects on health. Poorly designed buildings can also have a significant impact on airflow, trapping high concentrations of particulate matter in pollution hotspots.

As such, under the new rules developments will have to consider how building shapes and sizes impact air flow and the availability of green spaces that can contribute to pollution mitigation.

"I have made it a top priority as Mayor to tackle London's air pollution and the climate crisis," Khan said. "Thanks to my London Plan, developers will have to put air quality and carbon emissions at the heart of their projects from the very beginning and build their developments more sustainably. This will help us to continue building a better, greener London for everyone."

A Transport for London development in Wembley Park has already been completed under the new guidelines, resulting in residential building that incorporate solar panels, an electric heating system with air source heat pumps, cycle storage and EV charging, as well as biodiverse green spaces on roofs.

Emma Hatch, spokesperson for the TfL development, said: "It is vital that we drive positive social impact, promote economic development, and embody environmental stewardship across our developments, as exemplified in both these updated standards and TTLP's own Sustainable Development Framework."

In related news, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA) today announced a £10.7m funding boost to help local authorities improve air quality through the government's Air Quality Grant Scheme.

The funding is to be shared by 44 projects across England, including programmes to educate doctors, nurses and social care workers about air quality, an initiative to electrify a diesel refuse collection vehicle, and plans to procure an electric road sweeper.

The funding will also support an e-cargo bike library, helping local businesses in Norfolk to cut operating costs while lowering their emissions, and the implementation of a river freight scheme in Westminster which will serve as a greener alternative to the use of more polluting vehicles in the city.

"We have made great strides in tackling air pollution at a national level since 2010, but we must do more to improve air quality and protect public health," said Environment Minister Rebecca Pow. "From Tyneside to Cornwall, this funding will support a range of inspiring and innovative projects across the country - stepping up our monitoring of harmful pollutants, educating the public and boosting the use of green transport."

The moves are the latest in a string of measures from national and local government to improve air quality in response to long-standing warnings from campaigners that the UK is not doing enough to tackle dangerous levels of air pollution.