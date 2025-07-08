All-electric delivery start-up Hived raises $42m to accelerate UK rollout

Delivery service used by Zara, John Lewis, and Uniqlo plans to use funds to expand electric vehicle deliveries across the UK
All-electric e-commerce delivery start-up Hived has raised $42m (£30.9m) in Series B funding to the accelerate the company's roll out across the UK. The company announced the latest funding earlier...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis