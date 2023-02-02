NatWest 'reverse vending machines' to turn unused bank cards into clothing

NatWest has today launched a trial of "reverse vending machines" designed to swallow unused plastic cards in a secure way so that they can be safely recycled.

The machines have been introduced to target what the bank estimates are 65 million expired plastic credit and debit cards that are simply gathering dust in people's wallets, purses, and drawers. NatWest calculated that a lack of recycling options for plastic payment, gift, and loyalty cards has created over 380 tonnes of plastic waste since 2017.

The new reverse vending machines have been installed at Victoria Place and Canary Wharf shopping centres, with two further units delivered to Guys and St Thomas' Hospitals in partnership with the NHS. The machines are free to use, regardless of whether the user is a NatWest customer.

Once fed into a machine, each card is shredded to wipe customer details with the resulting pieces securely stored. After pickup, plastic waste is transported to a recycling facility via an electric vehicle, where the first cards will be repurposed into hats and socks for London's homeless.

Using blockchain technology it is possible to track what the plastic from each machine has been made into and calculate the carbon and energy saved as a result.

The new machines will also accept card readers and plastic bottles for recycling.

The pilot builds on the recent introduction of NatWest's environmentally friendly debit and credit cards, which are made of 86 per cent recycled material and are expected to save over 50 tonnes of PVC plastic a year.

It also comes off the back of NatWest research which found that 62 per cent of consumers have unused payment, gift and loyalty cards at home. Moreover, more than 6.6 million people wrongly assume that plastic cards are recyclable via traditional methods, with confusion over whether or not plastic cards are recyclable leading to the contamination of an estimated 10.2 million batches of recycling.

Two thirds of people also cite personal security as a major concern when binning their old cards, with the standard practice of cutting them up and scattering the pieces across multiple bins to avoid fraud often contaminating several batches of recycling at one time.

Alison Rose, CEO at NatWest Group, said she hoped the trial would have a positive impact on plastic pollution in the UK and reassure customers who are unclear on how to dispose of their used cards.

"I urge local commuters, shoppers and passers-by from across London to search their homes for expired plastic cards, and join us in shifting the dial on plastic pollution in the UK's capital city," she said.

Zak Johnson, founder of sustainability firm Reborn, which is partnering with NatWest on the trial said that as plastic pollution continues to grow around the world it is more important than ever to adjust our behaviour and find better ways of recycling.

"The first step in most recycling is us, the consumer, so our mission has been to make recycling as simple and as easy as possible, placing reverse vending machines in places you're likely to pass to encourage use," he said.

"We're so excited to be embarking on this journey with NatWest and can't wait to turn consumers' plastic cards, card readers and bottles into reusable materials and even clothing."

The launch follows trials at NatWest's Edinburgh and London offices last year which saw more than 35,000 cards and 2,000 bottles recycled into over 3,000 hats and pairs of socks - 400 of which were donated to homelessness charity Social Bite in December as part of its 'Festival of Kindness'.

It also follows confirmation from the government last month that it is to introduce a national deposit return scheme, which will soon see reverse vending machines for plastic bottles and drinks cans rolled out across the UK.