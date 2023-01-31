'Europe has avoided the worst of the crisis': EU renewables overtake gas power in 2022

Wind and solar together generated more than a fifth of electricity across the European Union last year, overtaking fossil gas for the first time as Russia's war in Ukraine prompted a "huge wave of support for renewables", according to fresh analysis released today.

The findings, published by energy think tank Ember, suggest Europe weathered a "triple crisis" in the energy sector last year, as the industry faced soaring costs, a scramble to wean the continent off Russian gas supplies, and the lowest levels of hydro and nuclear generation in two decades.

This challenging backdrop created an energy supply deficit equal to seven per cent of Europe's total power demand in 2022, but a combination of lower electricity demand, mild weather, and record growth in wind and solar power helped avoid a major return to coal power generation, the report revealed.

Dave Jones, head of data insights at Ember, said the analysis showed Europe "has avoided the worst of the energy crisis" and has moved to accelerate the transition to cleaner power sources.

"The shocks of 2022 only caused a minor ripple in coal power and a huge wave of support for renewables," he said. "Any fears of a coal rebound are now dead."

Indeed, the analysis shows coal power's share of Europe's electricity mix rose just 1.5 percentage points last year to 16 per cent, while wind and solar together took a 22 per cent share, once again sending records tumbling as renewables for the first time overtook fossil gas power, which met just 20 per cent of demand.

According to Ember, record growth in wind and solar capacity helped cushion Europe against lower than expected generation from hydro and nuclear, with solar generation growing by a record 39TWh last year, as 20 EU countries set new solar milestones. Overall, EU solar generation rose 24 per cent last year, almost doubling the previous record while helping avoid €10bn in gas costs, it said.

Reduced electricity demand as a result of energy efficiency and energy saving measures, combined with relatively mild weather, also played its part in cushioning Europe against the energy crisis. Overall energy demand fell almost eight per cent year-on-year during the final quarter of 2022, a level close to the 9.6 per cent drop in demand seen during pandemic-driven lockdowns in 2020, Ember said.

Gas generation, meanwhile, remained almost unchanged in 2022 compared to the previous year, despite record-high prices sparked by the Kremlin's ongoing war in Ukraine and its weaponisation of energy supplies.

The analysis confirms greenhouse gas emissions from the EU power sector still rose in 2022 by almost four per cent thanks to the modest uptick in coal use. However, the think tank stressed that "it could have been worse" and that the growth in renewables capacity helped to prevent a much larger rise in coal-fired power use across Europe last year.

With industry projecting a record fall in gas generation across Europe in 2023, compounded by an expected rise in hydro and nuclear power, and further growth in renewables capacity, Ember estimates fossil generation could plummet as much as a fifth this year.

"Europe's clean power transition emerges from this crisis stronger than ever," said Jones. "Not only are European countries still committed to phasing out coal, they are now striving to phase out gas as well. The energy crisis has undoubtedly sped up Europe's electricity transition. Europe is hurtling towards a clean, electrified economy, and this will be on full display in 2023. Change is coming fast, and everyone needs to be ready for it."

Meanwhile, the EU is eyeing plans to go further and faster in its shift towards cleaner energy sources and technologies, with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen earlier this month announcing a new policy package aimed at making Europe "the home of clean tech and industrial evolution".

The move is widely regarded as a response to the USA's Inflation Reduction Act, which promises to unlock hundreds of billions of dollars in green investment to the country, prompting concerns among UK business figures that the Britain risks falling behind in the emerging green arms race.