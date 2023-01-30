London launches £110m polluting vehicle scrappage scheme

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
London launches £110m polluting vehicle scrappage scheme

Grants worth up to £9,500 available to help businesses and charities switch to cleaner vehicles ahead of ULEZ expansion

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has today announced a major new vehicle scrappage scheme designed to help tackle air pollution across the capital. The £110m programme will give businesses, charities, and sole...

Attach green conditions to steel bailout, government urged

Amazon procures record 8.3GW of clean energy in 2022

