'On the brink of overtaking fossil fuels': Clean energy investment tops $1tr for first time

Global investment in the clean energy transition soared to record levels last year, surpassing $1tr as the sector matched the level of investment in fossil fuels for the first time. That was the headline conclusion of a major new report from BloombergNEF (BNEF), which yesterday confirmed the clean energy industry overcame signficant economic headwinds to deliver a record $1.1tr of investment throughout 2022.

The market was once again dominated by renewables, with investment in the sector rising 17 per cent to a record high $495bn.

However, investment in renewables was almost matched by spending on electrified transport, with the global boom in demand for electric vehicles resulting in a 50 per cent increase in investment to $466bn.

The much publicised surge in hydrogen-related technologies resulted in a more modest $1.1bn of investment last year, but it was still the fastest-growing clean tech sector, with investments tripling from the year before. The rapid growth was driven by burgeoning interest from the private sector and increasing policy support from governments, including multi-million pound hydrogen spending plans from the US, Germany, France, the UK, and others.

The findings of the report defy the predictions that clean energy investments could stall in response to the energy supply crisis triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Some commenators had suggested rising oil and gas prices would result in a pivot away from clean energy investment as government sought to secure new fossil fuel supplies. However, BNEF said the new report confirmed that investment in clean energy was continuing to soar.

"Our findings put to bed any debate about how the energy crisis will impact clean energy deployment," said BNEF analyst Albert Cheung. "Rather than slowing down, energy transition investment has surged to a new record as countries and businesses continue to execute on transition plans."

He added that the latest surge in clean energy development meant investment in clean energy technologies "is on the brink of overtaking fossil fuel investments". "These investments will drive short-term job creation and help to address medium-term energy security objectives," he said.

China once again dominated the market, delivering $546bn of clean energy transition investment and accounting for nearly half of all global investment in the sector. The US came in a "distant second" with $141bn of investment, followed by Germany and France.

As such, the UK dropped from fourth to fifth in the global league table, after investments fell back by 20 per cent last year. The drop was attributed in large part to the cyclical nature of offshore wind investment and on-going uncertainties surrounding wider renewable energy infrastructure policies.

The results will be widely welcomed as further evidence that clean energy projects are now capable of outcompeting fossil fuel developments. However, BNEF cautioned that investment levels remain far below what is needed to put the world on track to the meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

"Despite 2022's impressive results, global investment in lower-carbon technologies remains woefully short of what is needed to confront climate change," it said. "For the world to get on a 2050 'net-zero' CO2 emissions trajectory, such investment must immediately triple." BNEF's 'net zero scenario suggests annual average investment must hit $4.55tr for the rest of the decade in order to move the global economy into line with a 1.5C warming scenario.

With leading economies on the brink of recession, on-going pressure on global energy supplies, and continued uncertainty over climate policies, concerns remain widespread that the world will struggle to meet its emissions goals for 2030.

However, the report pointed to how tipping points could be being reached in a number of key sectors.

For example, BNEF said spending on clean energy factories was ahead of its net zero scenario. Investment in factories that manufacture clean energy technology reached $78.7bn last year, well ahead of BNEF's estimate that an average of $35bn a year is needed to achieve net zero.

The investment boom in clean energy factories is largely due to China, which accounts for over 90 per cent of the total manufacturing investment. However, the past year has seen the US and EU introduce new policies designed to drive investment in their domestic clean energy manufacturing sectors.

"Manufacturing capacity for clean energy technologies is unlikely to be the major bottleneck to achieving net zero," said BNEF researcher Antoine Vagneur-Jones. "China is investing by far the most in building out its clean energy supply chain, and it remains to be seen if other regions can capture significant market share."