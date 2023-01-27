Climate policy momentum builds as US and EU embark on clean energy 'race to the top'

The net zero transition has stepped up momentum in recent months thanks to a new clean technology "race to the top" between the US and the European Union that looks set to unleash a wave of more ambitious climate policies worldwide.

That is the upbeat conclusion of new research published this week by the Inevitable Policy Response (IPR), an initiative that has been tracking significant climate policy developments on a quarterly basis since the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow in November 2021.

The IPR, which was founded by the UN-affiliate investor group the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), highlighted a raft of significant new climate policy announcements and investment plans from major Western economies in the past three months.

The report said that during the final quarter of last year major developments in the EU, US, Canada, and Australia signaled an increase in policy ambition in support of clean power, low carbon industry, sustainable transport, and green building development, with efforts to tackle methane from oil, gas, and agriculture also beginning to emerge.

Specifically, it highlighted progress at EU level to expand the bloc's emissions trading scheme (ETS), develop a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), set dates to phase out fossil fuel vehicles, and reform planning and grid connection processes to to fast-track new renewables projects.

Moreover, the IPR noted the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's speech last week during which she proposed a new Net Zero Industry Act and hinted at fresh funding to accelerate the development and deployment of clean technologies across the continent.

The EU's announcement is widely regarded as a response to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) which passed last summer in the US and has delivered a huge wave of subsidies and incentives to catalyse investment in clean tech factories and the roll out of solar, electric vehicle, and heat pump technologies. The bill forms part of a major push from the Biden administration to also explore measures to support low carbon steel development, establish climate cooperative clubs to co-ordinate climate policy development, expand voluntary carbon markets, and tackle federal emissions.

The IPR said that taken together these policy moves suggest the US and EU are now primed for a clean technology "race to the top", as climate objectives are integrated into domestic economic and industrial plans. The group also predicted the trend should trigger similar actions around the world, as other countries look to compete for new clean technology supply chain investment.

"This is creating a new catalyst for climate action, paving the way for a clean energy acceleration as competition increases," the IPR said. "Overall, the impact heralds a further divergence from the WTO system but adds a functional path for decarbonisation alongside the UNFCCC and Paris Agreement process."

Supporters of the IRA and the EU's beefed up climate strategy maintain it could have multiple economic benefits, including reduced reliance on China for clean technologies and raw materials, reduced fossil fuel imports from petrostates, including Russia, and the creation of a new wave of green trade deals between countries with ambitious climate policy frameworks in place.

However, critics have warned the moves could trigger a new era of protectionism, as countries respond to new subsidies by lodging complaints with the WTO and imposing retaliatory import tariffs.

The IPR has been tracking significant climate policy developments on a quarterly basis since COP26 in Glasgow, but said the past four months reflected an acceleration in ambition that has delivered the biggest improvement in its tracker reports to date.

Of the 117 new developments tracked during the period, it concluded 89 had sufficient credibility to be included in the assessment, with 68 supporting a global warming pathway of around 1.8C, while 20 indicated even greater ambition, and just two signalled a decrease in ambition.

In addition to moves in the US and EU, the assessment considered the new Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) deals agreed between a coalition of industrialised nations and Indonesia and Vietnam, which are set to funnel investment into clean energy infrastructure in Asia.

China, meanwhile, also reaffirmed its climate goals during the past four months, while announcing new plans for performance standards and a national strategy for reducing methane emissions, IPR pointed out.

Outside national policy announcements, there was also evidence of enhanced ambition with multiple developments designed to support innovation, deployment, and cost reduction for clean technologies such as renewables, hydrogen, battery storage, electric vehicles, and alternative proteins, the report said.

"The race to the top in clean energy unleashed by the US IRA and being followed up by the EU Green Industrial Plan, combined with other positive policy announcements since COP27, point to an acceleration in clean energy deployment relative to recent expectations," said IPR project director Mark Fulton.

With COP28 taking place in the UAE later this year, he suggested further green policy and investment momentum could be expected throughout 2023. "IPR forecasts continuing pressure on policy makers via the COP stocktake and ratchet and increasing climate competition driving the acceleration and transition factors facing investors," he said.

The report from IPR came in the same week as a new update from analyst firm BloombergNEF confirmed that global investment in the low-carbon energy transition totaled $1.1tr last year, marking a new record and a "huge acceleration" on the previous year. The report also revealed that investment in low-carbon technologies appears to have reached parity with capital deployed in support of fossil fuel supply for the first time.

Overall investment in the clean energy transition rose over 30 per cent year-on-year, with renewables investment climbing 17 per cent to a record $495bn and investment in electrified transport soaring 54 per cent to $466bn.

"Our findings put to bed any debate about how the energy crisis will impact clean energy deployment," said Albert Cheung, head of global analysis at BloombergNEF. "Rather than slowing down, energy transition investment has surged to a new record as countries and businesses continue to execute on transition plans. Investment in clean energy technologies is on the brink of overtaking fossil fuel investments, and won't look back. These investments will drive short-term job creation and help to address medium-term energy security objectives."

However, he also stressed that "much more investment is needed to get on track for net zero in the long term".

The report warned that despite 2022's impressive growth investment needs to triple to put the world on track to deliver on the goals of the Paris Agreement. "Including the additional $274bn invested in the power grid, energy transition investment hit $1.38tr in 2022," the report said. "By comparison, the world must invest an annual average of $4.55tr for the remainder of this decade in order to get on track under BNEF's Net Zero Scenario."