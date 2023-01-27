Dishing the dirt: Tesco teams up with veg farmers for low carbon fertiliser rollout

Tesco is teaming up with five of its largest vegetable suppliers to launch the UK's "biggest ever" commercial rollout of low carbon fertilisers, in a move the supermarket claims will boost food security and slash emissions across its supply chain, and all at no extra cost for its farmers.

The supermarket giant today announced plans to trial eight low carbon alternatives to fertilisers across 1,300 hectares of its field vegetable suppliers' farmland during this year's growing season, with a view to then scaling the approach up to a minimum of 4,000 hectares next year.

It estimates the trial could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 20 per cent in the first year alone compared to using conventional fertiliser, which is typically made from ammonia produced using fossil fuels and also releases nitrous oxide emissions when used.

Tesco said six of the eight "promising" fertiliser alternatives being used in the trial on field veg such as carrots and potatoes would be manufactured from low carbon or waste-based materials such as food waste, chicken litter, fire extinguisher waste, and algae.

The supermarket expects around 70,000 tonnes of field vegetables grown using these low carbon fertilisers will hit shelves in 2023, including onions, sprouts, and salad veg, rising to 200,000 tonnes next year, in what it claims is the largest major UK trial of its kind to date.

The move comes as farmers continue to face soaring chemical fertilisers costs, which have risen by as much as 140 per cent over the past year as a result of Russia's war in Ukraine and lingering pandemic supply chain problems that have pushed up global fossil fuel prices. A recent report from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit warned UK farmers could see the cost of ammonia and phosphorus based fertilisers increase by over £620m this year.

Sarah Bradbury, group quality director at Tesco, said the use of low carbon alternatives to fertilisers could therefore help to cut costs and tackle supply shortages for farmers, while also helping to slash emissions and potentially reduce the impact of chemicals on the environment.

"Fertilisers are a large source of emissions in farming, but high prices and uncertainty have made it hard for farmers to take advantage of low-carbon alternatives," she said. "We hope that by working with our suppliers, our learnings from this roll-out of low carbon fertilisers can prove their potential to cut emissions and demonstrate what it would take to scale up production in the UK. It's vital we keep costs manageable for farmers facing the most challenging market conditions in a generation and help our customers to eat in a way that's good for planet and pocket."

Tesco also plans to expand its trials of low carbon fertiliser beyond field veg into other areas of its food supply chain in the near future, including for wheat and barley, as well as potentially for use on grasslands for beef, dairy, and lamb livestock.

The move forms part of Tesco's overarching goal to halve the environmental impact of its customers' average shopping based by 2030. The firm said the trial would also help inform its broader approach to reducing emissions on its farms and throughout its supply chain.

"Delivering more affordable, sustainable food means finding innovative, new ways to grow basket staples like potatoes, salad vegetables and carrots," added Bradbury.

At present the UK imports around 60 per cent of the fertiliser it needs and Tesco said that by scaling up domestic production of low carbon alternatives it could kickstart a new domestic market that could reduce the country's reliance on risky, expensive imports reliant on fossil fuels.

Tesco also said it planned to create a new roadmap to scaling low carbon fertiliser alternatives for use across its own business and the wider UK food sector.

Other low carbon fertilisers being used in the trial include an algae-based product made by Bio- F Solutions; fertiliser made by JSE Systems using chicken litter; a product made from food waste and anaerobic digestate by CCm; R-Leaf's chemical composite; Phos Cycle's fire-extinguisher waste-based fertiliser; Yara's renewable crop nutrition additives; a mined material made by Poly 4; and Veolia's food waste-based product.

Stephen Shields, technical director at Huntapac, one of Tesco's major carrot suppliers and a participant in the trial, said the aim was to move away from artificial inputs towards fertiliser alternatives that have far smaller environmental impacts.

"By moving to these new low carbon technologies, we can save money compared to chemical-based fertiliser and at a time when all costs are going up for farmers, any steps that reduce them are ideal," he said.

The news comes just a week after Tesco also announced plans to work with UK farmers to boost production of fava beans, a sustainable source of protein that can also be cultivated in a way that boosts soil fertility and organic content.

The announcement also follows yesterday's long awaited update from the government, providing more details on how farming subsidy reforms will see farmers rewarded if they embrace a range of actions designed to reduce the environmental impact of their activies and boost natural carbon sinks and biodiversity.