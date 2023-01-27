Net zero and behaviour change: How to build a green 'choice environment'

Cecilia Keating
clock • 10 min read
To meet climate targets, consumption of meat and dairy must decline | Credit: iStock
Image:

To meet climate targets, consumption of meat and dairy must decline | Credit: iStock

A new report from the UK's 'nudge unit' finds politicians have the solutions and social license to drive the behaviour change needed to reach climate goals

Former Prime Minister David Cameron set up the Cabinet's 'nudge unit' in 2010, apparently inspired by a surprise bestseller to find ways to tap behavioural science to solve policy problems in a low-cost,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Chancellor talks up new growth plan with vow to prioritise green industries

Britishvolt: Australian battery start-up considers move to revive gigafactory plans

Most read
01

'Climate quitting': One-in-three young people have rejected a job over employers' weak ESG credentials

24 January 2023 • 2 min read
02

BSI unveils new standard for establishing corporate 'purpose beyond profit'

27 January 2023 • 3 min read
03

Climate policy momentum builds as US and EU embark on clean energy 'race to the top'

27 January 2023 • 6 min read
04

Dishing the dirt: Tesco teams up with veg farmers for low carbon fertiliser rollout

27 January 2023 • 4 min read
05

Net zero and behaviour change: How to build a green 'choice environment'

27 January 2023 • 10 min read

More on Policy

Time for a new Department for Climate, Energy and Transport
Policy

Time for a new Department for Climate, Energy and Transport

Zenobe's James Basden makes the case for a single ministry charged with decarbonising energy and transport systems, arguing the UK's current governance structure is hindering progress

James Basden, Zenobē
clock 26 January 2023 • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Policy

Government confirms plan to accelerate roll out of Sustainable Farming Incentive

Green farming groups give proposals a 'cautious welcome', as government confirms six new sets of actions farmers can take to secure green subsidy payments

James Murray
James Murray
clock 26 January 2023 • 6 min read
The World Economic Forum took place in Davos, Switzerland, this week
Policy

Global Briefing: Davos Summit delivers flurry of green announcements

Olaf Scholz set out plans to deliver a net zero emission Germany by 2045, the WTO called for a gloal carbon price, and Greta Thunberg issued oil majors with a 'cease and desist' order

James Murray
James Murray
clock 20 January 2023 • 9 min read