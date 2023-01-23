The inside story of the Manchester's Green Skills Academy

clock • 6 min read
Credit: Growth Company, exterior of the renovated warehouse home to Green Skills Academy
Image:

Credit: Growth Company, exterior of the renovated warehouse home to Green Skills Academy

Last week saw the official opening of the UK's latest Green Skills Academy - BusinessGreen got the inside track on how firms are working together to tackle the looming clean tech skills crunch

With its canals, red brick factories, and warehouses, Manchester was famously one of the crucibles of the first industrial revolution, exporting its goods and its production processes all around the world....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Charlotte Hall

View profile
More from Charlotte Hall

Woolgate Exchange gets green light for all-electric retrofit

Most read
01

Reports: Government prepares £600m green lifeline for UK's biggest steelmakers

23 January 2023 • 4 min read
02

V2X: OVO launches new vehicle-to-everything smart grid trial

23 January 2023 • 3 min read
03

Labour proposes planning overhaul as part of 'Green Prosperity Plan'

23 January 2023 • 5 min read
04

National Grid ESO ignites Demand Flexibility Service in response to latest cold snap

23 January 2023 • 2 min read
05

Study: 93 per cent of investors now consider sustainability in real asset investment decisions

23 January 2023 • 3 min read

More on Skills

Businesses back opening of Manchester Green Skills Academy
Skills

Businesses back opening of Manchester Green Skills Academy

New training hub to provide courses on electric vehicle charging points, heat pumps, solar panels, smart home systems, wind turbines and other clean technologies

James Murray
James Murray
clock 19 January 2023 • 3 min read
Could upskilling help avert a global green skills crunch?
Skills

Could upskilling help avert a global green skills crunch?

New study from Boston Consulting Group and Microsoft warns up to 150 million people will need to be provided with sustainability skills in order to deliver on climate goals

James Murray
James Murray
clock 18 January 2023 • 7 min read
BCG launches Supply Chain Net Zero Academy
Skills

BCG launches Supply Chain Net Zero Academy

New training programme from consultancy giant comes in same week as AXA launches new Net Zero School

James Murray
James Murray
clock 18 January 2023 • 3 min read