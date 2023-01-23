'Still a work in progress': UK on track to meet EV charging rollout targets, but barriers remain

The UK is on track to meet the government's target of having 300,000 public chargers for electric vehicles (EVs) in place by 2030, despite widespread concerns that a slowdown in installation rates suggest the target could be missed.

That is the headline finding from a new report by EV research body New AutoMotive titled On the Road to 2030. The report argues that based on current trends and available data the public charging network will continue to grow in the lead up to 2030, delivering on the government's goal of 300,000 chargers.

However, the researchers warned that barriers to installing more charge points remain, including industry uncertainty over future demand from EVs, which the report warned was acting as a drag on the roll out of new chargers.

Clara Cook, New AutoMotive's research and policy officer, said the findings "reassuring" given recent concerns over the rate of network growth and should help give motorists confidence that if they make the switch to EVs they will be able to access charge points.

However, she also acknowledged that further policy measures were needed to help ensure the roll out continues to accelerate. "The network is not perfect - it is still a work in progress, and there are definitely still teething problems with both the existing infrastructure and the rollout of new infrastructure," she said. "The government can speed up the rate of the network's growth by addressing the barriers identified in this report. The most crucial barrier the government can help industry overcome is uncertainty about future demand for public charging services."

In order to address concerns surrounding the lack of clarity around future demand, the researchers suggested the government's forthcoming Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate should provide confidence that the supply of electric cars can meet demand, which should in turn help ensure that the UK's public charging network continues to expand at pace.

The report identified several other barriers which researchers said has slowed charge point installations in recent months, such as recent changes to regulations for installing and operating charge points which disrupted some charging infrastructure operators' plans in the short term.

However, the report argued the new regulations should "cease to be a problem in 2023."

Another key barrier to installing additional infrastructure identified by the report was the cost of upgrading local electricity connections to accommodate higher usage. However, according to the report a recent decision by Ofgem to reform changes for electrical grid connections should help fast track charger connections over the coming months and years.

Difficulty securing permission to law new electrical cabling across land was another barrier identified by the report. But the government recently consulted on reforming access rights to remove this barrier and the researchers today urged the government to move quickly to approve its plans.

The report also downplayed recent warnings that the rising cost of energy had undermined the running cost savings offered by EVs.

It calculated that EVs charged at 68.7p/kWh work out cheaper to run per mile than diesel and petrol cars, and around seven in 10 public chargers are below this price point. The average cost of charging via Podpoint, Chargeplace Scotland, Ubitricty, and BpPulse, collectively the four largest public providers in the UK, all fall "well below" this figure, the researchers said, meaning they offer "significant running cost savings" to motorists. Moreover, the vast majority of EV drivers continue to recharge at home or work, which delivers even larger running cost savings compared to petrol and diesel models.