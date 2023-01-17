Why we need some long-term thinking at Davos

clock • 5 min read

Europe needs to be leading the charge to a more sustainable world, but it is being held back by short-termism and poor policymaking, argues Systemiq's Janez Potočnik

"Cooperation in a fragmented world" is the title of the gathering of the great and the good at Davos this year. First Covid-19, then the war in Ukraine and a summer packed with extreme weather events have...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Sainsbury's completes successful hydrogen truck trial

16 January 2023 • 2 min read
02

Chris Skidmore: Over-promising and under-delivering on net zero is not an option

16 January 2023 • 13 min read
03

Global NGOs join forces to accelerate campaign to end plastic pollution

16 January 2023 • 3 min read
04

British Gas to offer 'lowest price' heat pump guarantee

17 January 2023 • 4 min read
05

'COP of action': COP28 President calls for tripling of renewables capacity by 2030

16 January 2023 • 7 min read

More on Policy

Credit: iStock
Policy

The Net Zero Review: Everything businesses need to know

BusinessGreen rounds up all the key recommendations and conclusions from Chris Skidmore's Net Zero Review

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 13 January 2023 • 20 min read
Aerial view of the Parliament buildings on Capitol hill in Canberra, Australia | Credit: iStock
Policy

Global Briefing: Australia's biggest polluters to face binding 2030 carbon targets

All the top green business news from around the world this week, including India wind power targets, China EV sales, and calls for a net zero referendum in Switzerland

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 13 January 2023 • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Policy

'Rigorous, robust, and inclusive': The green economy welcomes Chris Skidmore's Net Zero Review

BusinessGreen rounds up the reaction from green experts to Chris Skidmore's indepedent review of the government's approach to delivering on its climate targets

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 13 January 2023 • 15 min read