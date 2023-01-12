Closure of Ratcliffe-on-Soar coal power plant pushed back to 2024

Ratcliffe-on-Soar power station, one of three remaining coal power stations in the UK, has had its closure date pushed back by two years by the government in a move aimed at bolstering Britain's energy security amid ongoing challenges sparked by the pandemic and Russia's war in Ukraine.

The power station, which is owned and operated by German company Uniper, was originally set to close in 2022 in the face of increasingly challenging economics for the carbon-intensive energy source and the government's aim bring an end to Britain's long history coal-fired electricity altogether in 2024.

However, the Nottinghamshire coal station has been given a two-year stay of execution, and will now cease operations in September 2024.

"To bolster the UK's security of supply this winter, Uniper has reached an agreement with the UK government, that Ratcliffe power station will be available until 31 March 2023," The company said in a statement. "We are also reviewing the potential for operation after this time and are planning to make the unit available until the September 2024 coal phase out date, with the power station still set to close at the end of September 2024."

Concerns surrounding the ongoing energy crisis saw emergency contracts with a raft of energy generators drawn up last year by National Grid ESO in order to secure back-up power suppliers and ensure grid resilience.

The UK government had previously committed to ending the use of coal power in the UK by October 2024, which was itself a year earlier than originally planned. However, with the Ratcliffe facility now expected to stay open for another two years, it has prompted concerns the 2024 target could now also be pushed back as the UK seeks to bolster its energy security.

The two other remaining coal plants in the UK - West Burton A in Lincolnshire which is owned by EDF, and Drax's power station in North Yorkshire - have also both had their closure dates extended. Both operators arranged deals with the National Grid last summer to defer their planned closures so that they could stay open to prevent blackouts this winter.

In June last year EDF announced that it would be delaying the planned closure of West Burton A by six months to March 2023 at the government's behest. In July, Drax then also confirmed that it would keep its coal fire asset operational for a further six months until March 2023.

BusinessGreen has also reached out to the UK government for comment.