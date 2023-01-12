Closure of Ratcliffe-on-Soar coal power plant pushed back to 2024

clock • 2 min read
Ratcliffe-On-Soar power station | Credit: iStock
Image:

Ratcliffe-On-Soar power station | Credit: iStock

The Nottinghamshire power station, one of three remaining coal-fired stations in the UK, had been set to close in 2022

Ratcliffe-on-Soar power station, one of three remaining coal power stations in the UK, has had its closure date pushed back by two years by the government in a move aimed at bolstering Britain's energy security amid ongoing challenges sparked by the pandemic and Russia's war in Ukraine.

The power station, which is owned and operated by German company Uniper, was originally set to close in 2022 in the face of increasingly challenging economics for the carbon-intensive energy source and the government's aim bring an end to Britain's long history coal-fired electricity altogether in 2024.

However, the Nottinghamshire coal station has been given a two-year stay of execution, and will now cease operations in September 2024.

"To bolster the UK's security of supply this winter, Uniper has reached an agreement with the UK government, that Ratcliffe power station will be available until 31 March 2023," The company said in a statement. "We are also reviewing the potential for operation after this time and are planning to make the unit available until the September 2024 coal phase out date, with the power station still set to close at the end of September 2024."

Concerns surrounding the ongoing energy crisis saw emergency contracts with a raft of energy generators drawn up last year by National Grid ESO in order to secure back-up power suppliers and ensure grid resilience.

The UK government had previously committed to ending the use of coal power in the UK by October 2024, which was itself a year earlier than originally planned. However, with the Ratcliffe facility now expected to stay open for another two years, it has prompted concerns the 2024 target could now also be pushed back as the UK seeks to bolster its energy security. 

The two other remaining coal plants in the UK - West Burton A in Lincolnshire which is owned by EDF, and Drax's power station in North Yorkshire - have also both had their closure dates extended. Both operators arranged deals with the National Grid last summer to defer their planned closures so that they could stay open to prevent blackouts this winter.

In June last year EDF announced that it would be delaying the planned closure of West Burton A by six months to March 2023 at the government's behest. In July, Drax then also confirmed that it would keep its coal fire asset operational for a further six months until March 2023. 

BusinessGreen has also reached out to the UK government for comment.

 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'Yes and' approach: Majority of corporates working to accelerate decarbonisation and secure carbon credits

Deloitte debuts service to help businesses connect with critical climate tech

Most read
01

'Out-of-control financial collapse': Fossil fuel market crash could cost UK £674bn

12 January 2023 • 4 min read
02

Blustery weather pushes UK wind power to record 21.6GW

11 January 2023 • 2 min read
03

Oil boss Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber confirmed as President-Designate for COP28

12 January 2023 • 9 min read
04

Octopus Energy enters domestic solar installation market

11 January 2023 • 2 min read
05

Reports: HSBC under fire for alleged $360m RWE coal mine loan

12 January 2023 • 2 min read

More on Energy

Blades for wind turbines stored outside of a factory waiting for shipping | Credit: iStock
Energy

IEA: Welcome to the new age of clean technology manufacturing

The world has entered a new era of mass-produced clean tech manufacturing, according to the IEA - and governments can choose to lead, or be led

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 12 January 2023 • 6 min read
The Cromarty Firth - also known by some as the 'oil rig graveyard’ - near Invergordon in the Highlands of Scotland | Credit: iStock
Energy

'A North Sea energy sector focused on renewables': Scottish Government plots 'just transition' for oil and gas

The Scottish Government has set out its vision for a 'just transition' away from oil and gas and towards becoming a net exporter of green energy

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 11 January 2023 • 7 min read
The global hydrogen race is underway - the UK needs to put its foot to the floor
Energy

The global hydrogen race is underway - the UK needs to put its foot to the floor

The government must work hard to create the conditions that entices investment in cutting-edge hydrogen technologies to the UK, write Rehman Chishti MP and Thames Estuary Envoy Kate Willard OBE

Rehman Chishti MP & Kate Willard OBE
clock 11 January 2023 • 4 min read