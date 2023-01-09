EV charging networks switch to dynamic pricing offers

Soaring electricity costs have prompted three of the UK's leading electric vehicle (EV) charge point operators (CPOs) to switch to dynamic pricing across their public charging networks, offering drivers lower rates for charging at off-peak hours and higher prices during times of peak demand.

According to a new analysis released late last week by research firm Cornwall Insight, GeniePoint, Ubrticity, and Char.gy are all joining Tesla in switching to dynamic pricing.

For example, Char.gy, which offers more than 1,350 lamppost and bollard charging points across the country, now offers rates of 29p per kWh between midnight and 7am as part of its new Night Saver package - which is 34p lower than its standard the daytime rate.

The analysis suggests that the exact dynamic pricing structures adopted by charging network operators will depend on the different contracts brokered between CPOs and their energy suppliers, expected demand throughout the day, and the willingness of customers to adjust their behaviour in response to variable prices.

Analysts from Cornwall Insight also suggested that the dynamic pricing model could provide a template for more CPOs to follow. The switch is already being mirrored in Europe, with Allego recently introducing peak pricing on its 50kW+ chargers in France, it noted.

While dynamic pricing models can make charging more expensive during peak times, Cornwall Insight argued it is important for CPOs to "work with consumers to help them realise the benefits of dynamic pricing rather than experience it as another challenge on the public network".

Meanwhile, analysis of proposed off-peak charging tariffs by charging aggregator Bonnet has estimated the approach could benefit "hundreds of thousands of drivers" who can now save money by charging their car overnight at a cheaper rate.

Bonnet has estimated that EV drivers using these tariffs could save more than £238 this year with the approach likely to prove particularly beneficial to drivers that do not have a driveway or their own smart home charging device and would otherwise not be able to access cheaper off-peak rates.

However, Oliver Archer, lead analyst at Cornwall Insight, argued that operators needed to effectively communicate the changes to drivers. "The challenge lies in settling a tariff that works for CPOs and drivers," he said. "This includes getting the tariff structure right and helping drivers to navigate a network of moving prices from multiple operators. The risk is that difficult decisions prompted by the energy crisis could push us towards dynamic pricing faster than we can help customers adjust to and take advantage of it."

The savings analysis was based on data from Genie Point and Char.gy which have both introduced variable rates across their networks in the past month, offering drivers savings of 55 per cent and 24 per cent respectively when they charge their vehicles overnight.

In related industry news, a fresh partnership between US charging station provider EVgo and Amazon will soon see Alexa assisting EV drivers with their charging experiences. Drivers will be able to ask for directions to the closest charging stations, as well as using in-app payment for charging sessions at EVgo-owned charging ports, through Amazon's popular voice-activated information platform.

Under the partnership, Alexa will connect to PlugShare, an EVgo-managed map that collates charging port locations submitted by the public and other companies, so as to provide details of over 150,000 US charging stations on voice-command.

Cathay Zoi, EVgo's CEO, said that both companies were "continuing to raise the bar for convenience of EV ownership", adding that EVgo was "proud to be Amazon's first charging network partner to enable this Alexa experience, and support its Climate Pledge to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040."

One of the main reservations holding consumers back from purchasing EVs is a concern about a lack of available recharging infrastructure, according to the 2022 Global Automotive Consumer Study conducted by Deloitte.

By simplifying the process of locating chargers through the Alexa platform, EVgo and Amazon hope to make it easier for EV drivers to identify and access chargepoints.

Anes Hodžić, vice president of Amazon Smart Vehicles, said "EV charging is a great example of a task that can be simplified and made more convenient through the power of AI".