Britain's power grid celebrates greenest day and month on record in 2022

More than half of the UK's electricity came from zero carbon sources across five months last year, as Britain celebrated a flurry of fresh green grid records in 2022, according to National Grid ESO.

In fresh statistics released today, Britain's grid operator said more than 50 per cent of the nation's power mix came from a wind, solar, nuclear, hydropower, and other zero carbon sources for extended periods of 2022, helping to significantly drive down carbon emissions from UK energy generation.

The electricity grid achieved its lowest ever carbon intensity month in February 2022, delivering an average of 126g CO2/kWh over the period, the data reveals. During the month more than 50 per cent of the country's power came from zero carbon sources, a feat also achieved in May, October, November, and December, the operator said.

Overall, National Grid ESO said 2022 was the country's second-greenest year on record, second only to 2020 when demand for electricity plummeted due to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and resulting lockdowns.

Last year, the UK grid also celebrated its greenest day on record, which took place on 28 December with a carbon intensity of just 52g CO2/kWh, the operator said.

The flurry of records came during a hugely challenging year for UK energy firms and customers, with the lingering impacts of the pandemic further exacerbated by Russia's war in Ukraine, which resulted in soaring energy costs driven by the increasingly expensive, risky, global fossil fuel market. The UK has been particularly exposed to the impacts of the energy crisis, due to its heavy reliance on gas for both electricity generation and home heating.

Indeed, gas power continued to play a major role on Britain's grid last year, providing 38.5 per cent electricity, according to National Grid ESO. However, it added that there has been "significant changes" across other technologies as clean power sources continued to meet a growing share of electricity demand.

For example, on one day in November the country generated more than 20GW of power from wind turbines for the first time, representing more than 70 per cent of all electricity generated. Blustery conditions then saw that record once again broken by the year-end, with 20.918GW of wind power generated on 30 December.

Nuclear power plants, meanwhile, provided 15.5 per cent of the country's electricity in 2022, while solar accounted for 4.4 per cent, National Grid ESO's data shows.

Commenting on the record-breaking wind statistics, Jess Ralston, head of energy at the Energy Climate and Intelligence Unit (ECIU), said that while new offshore wind farms are helping to limit bill increases over the past year or so, the UK remains "way behind" European neighbours such as Germany, which sourced 45 per cent of its power from renewables in 2022.

"A 2015 decision to ban onshore wind has proven short-sighted in the gas crisis, and our old-fashioned energy grid urgently needs investment to maximise the opportunity that wind and solar offer to continue to reduce bills," Ralston added.

Still, National Grid ESO data today shows zero carbon sources of electricity continued to outperform traditional fossil fuel generation in 2022. Renewables, nuclear, hydropower, and other clean power sources provided a total of 48.5 per cent of all electricity used, compared with 40 per cent generated from gas and coal power stations, it said.

Coal continued to generate power in Britain last year, but the data shows its share of the overall power mix dwindled further to only 1.5 per cent. It marks a major downturn for the high carbon energy source over the past decade in the UK, with coal power providing 43 per cent of the nation's electricity as recently as 2012.

National Grid ESO's data also points to a marked fluctuation in electricity demand last year. The lowest demand for power from the grid occurred during the summer months, with the lowest point landing on 12 June 12 at 15GW of power, largely due to the impact of longer and brighter days on requirements for home lighting and heating.

In contrast, the highest point of demand for electricity from Britain's power grid in 2022 took place in mid-winter on 15 December, when 46GW of power was sought from users - more than three times greater than the low point in the summer.