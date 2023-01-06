ABP trials hydrogen tractor at Port of Immingham

Credit: ABP
Hydrogen tractor is part of a joint pilot project between ABP, Terberg, Air Products, and the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult

Associated British Ports (ABP) has revealed that it has become the first UK port operator to trial a hydrogen-fuelled tractor, after deploying the zero emission vehicle at its container terminal at the Port of Immingham, Lincolnshire.

The pilot project was funded by ORE Catapult through Innovate UK's Hydrogen Innovation Initiative (HII), following funding for an initial feasibility study from the Department for Transport's Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition.

The Terberg Hydrogen Terminal Tractor is now being tested at the Port of Immingham, alongside a mobile hydrogen filling station provided by Air Products.  

Terberg Special Vehicles first started testing its Hydrogen Fuel Cell YT Terminal tractor at the port in Rotterdam, but the trial at Immingham marks the first time the technology has been deployed in the UK.

Simon Bird, regional director of ABP's Humber ports, said the project had "been able to highlight the challenges and benefits of using this zero-emission energy in our port".

"It shows our customers how forward thinking we are in meeting the need to de-carbonise in the port and it's great we've been able to collaborate with all the various partners in its delivery," he added.  

The project was welcomed by Maritime Minister Baroness Vere, who said "decarbonising the maritime sector goes beyond cutting emissions at sea, and this trial demonstrates that hydrogen will play a significant part in UK's port operations and shed their dependence on fossil fuels".

"We have supported 86 projects so far through our Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition, showing the world that the UK is serious about cleaning up the sector and leading the charge in demonstrating innovative technologies in an operational setting," she added. 

The project has been delivered through a collaboration between ABP, Terberg, Air Products and the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult (ORE). 

The news comes in the same week as the Port of Leith in Scotland debuted a new onshore power connection for docked vessels, which will allow them to use clean power from the grid when in dock rather than run on-ship diesel generators.

 

