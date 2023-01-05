'A more conscious way of shopping': Love Island and eBay re-couple to promote sustainable fashion

clock • 3 min read
'A more conscious way of shopping': Love Island and eBay re-couple to promote sustainable fashion

The online marketplace has announced it is to join the popular reality show as sponsor for a second series in a bid to inspire viewers to opt for pre-loved clothes

Second-hand online marketplace eBay revealed this week it is continuing its joint venture with ITV's popular reality TV series Love Island in a bid to promote sustainable fashion ahead of the show's ninth...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Britain's power grid celebrates greenest day and month on record in 2022

ABP trials hydrogen tractor at Port of Immingham

Most read
01

UK celebrates new year with flurry of fresh wind power records

04 January 2023 • 4 min read
02

'Take back control': Keir Starmer vows to give communities greater say in energy and climate decisions

05 January 2023 • 4 min read
03

RWE and Equinor join forces to pursue hydrogen vision

05 January 2023 • 3 min read
04

'Expanded appetite': Insurance giant Chubb launches global climate business

05 January 2023 • 2 min read
05

2023: A year of action and uncertainty for the green economy

05 January 2023 • 10 min read

More on Recycling

Credit: Renault
Recycling

Renault breaks silos in the automotive industry to achieve circular goals

What will it take to get to 'car-to-car' recycling?

Sophia Wu, GreenBiz.com
clock 23 December 2022 • 7 min read
Recyclability and beyond: How policymakers can accelerate the circular economy
Recycling

Recyclability and beyond: How policymakers can accelerate the circular economy

Industry Voice: Dow’s Carolina Gregorio explains the changes policymakers need to make to support industry level transition to a circular economy

Carolina Gregorio, The Dow Chemical Company   
clock 22 December 2022 • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Recycling

eBay and British Fashion Council unveil winners from circular fashion fund

Self-growing shoes, clothing dyes made from food waste, and clothing traceability QR codes among winners from £100,000 Circular Fashion Innovators Fund

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 22 December 2022 • 2 min read