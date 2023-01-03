Wheels in motion: Government gears up £32.9m active travel funding

The government has pledged almost £33m to help councils in England design, develop and consult on new walking and cycling infrastructure, including new walkways and bike lanes.

Announced by the Department for Transport (DfT) and Active Travel England yesterday, the £32.9m funding is geared towards to helping local authorities local councils step up local walking and cycling schemes created in tandem with the communities that will use them.

Councils securing the funding will also be given help to invest in technical skills training around active travel, and to create new resources dedicated to rolling out improvements to both network planning and engagement with road users, according to the government.

Potential council innovations supported through the funding could include better designed school safety zones, improved walking and cycling infrastructure on local high streets, and new cycle and wheelchair paths to address concerns over road safety, DfT said. It noted that safety remains the biggest barrier to women cycling in particular, with 79 per cent of those surveyed supporting the building of more protected cycle lanes.

The funding is also earmarked to help engage under-represented groups with the benefits of active travel, and to enable more children to walk and cycle to school through cycle training, school walking groups and bike rental schemes, the government said.

Transport Minister Jesse Norman said the funding could also help create hundreds of new green jobs across England and enable local councils to hire, train and retain skilled professionals such as engineers and planners, while helping to make active travel a more attractive choice.

"Leaving the car and walking and cycling instead is an easy way to get fit, save money and reduce your carbon footprint," Norman said. "Better designed schemes, which take into account the views of local people will help deliver improvements that have widespread local support. Skills training and local community engagement will help local authorities to make active travel an attractive choice for getting around."

The government said millions of people in Britain were expected to pledge to take up healthier travel habits and cut their transport costs to ring in the New Year, with estimates from Cycling UK suggesting cycling short journeys could save an extra £126 per year in fuel costs per person and burn hundreds of extra calories per week.

National active travel commissioner and Olympic gold medal-winning cyclist, Chris Boardman, added that in order to enable hundreds of thousands more people to walk, wheel and cycle for everyday trips, the UK needed to deliver high-quality schemes that make it feel "easy, fun and safe".

"Of course, ensuring the right technical skills are in place at a local level is vital but so is engagement," he said. "Survey after survey has shown strong community support for making space for active travel but it's vital that people get strong input into helping to decide what is the right solution for their area."

Sustrans CEO Xavier Brice also welcomed the funding announced yesterday as a "crucial" step towards the government's goal of 50 per cent of all journeys in towns and cities being walked or cycled by 2030 and making active travel safe and accessible for all.

"Sustrans is pleased to see this investment in training and community engagement which will ultimately lead to high-quality infrastructure developments across England that help people choose to use their cars less," he said. "We're looking forward to seeing ambitious plans being brought to life and continuing our work to support our local authorities in doing so."

The announcement follows news that more than 130 bus operators across England have signed up to a £60m government initiative to cap bus fares at £2 in a bid to put the brakes on an estimated two million car journeys this winter. The scheme is set to run from January through to the end of March this year.