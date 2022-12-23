'An amazing year': Scotland sees renewables generation soar 55 per cent

Renewable energy generation in Scotland during the third quarter of the year rose a massive 55 per cent year-on-year, according to new figures from the Scottish government released yesterday.

The data for the period from July to September shows that a combination of increased capacity and higher wind, solar, and hydro output resulted in a sharp rise in clean power generation.

The report also confirmed that renewable electricity capacity increased over the past year to 13.6GW in September 2022, up by 1.4GW since September 2021.

And over the first nine months of 2022, generation was up 34.7 per cent compared to the same period in 2021, mainly as a result of increased wind and rain and increased renewable infrastructure compared to 2021.

Nick Sharpe, director of communications and strategy at trade group Scottish Renewables, hailed the performance as further evidence of "an amazing year for our industry".

"Renewable energy projects like wind and solar farms, hydropower and tidal energy are contributing more and more to Scotland's economy as well cutting energy costs for consumers and helping meet our net-zero target," he said. "As we develop more projects, on and offshore, those contributions will only increase."

The Scottish government also confirmed final figures for 2021 that showed how 57.0 per cent of all electricity generated in 2021 in Scotland was from renewable sources and 87.8 per cent was from low carbon sources. However, both shares were down slightly on 2020 levels as a result of weather conditions.

The update came on the same day as a new analysis from RenewableUK and the Nuclear Industries Association revealed how clean power generation has displaced the need for £5.7bn of gas imports over the past two months, leading to lower emissions and huge savings for billpayers.