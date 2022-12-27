Tesco calls for 'Festive Use Up Day' to tackle Christmas food waste mountain

An estimated two million turkeys, five million Christmas puddings, and 74 million mince pies are set to be thrown away over the festive season despite still being edible, resulting in almost 270,000 tonnes of food waste.

That is the stark warning from supermarket Tesco, which warned Christmas food over-ordering can add considerable sums to the approximately £800 of edible food the average UK household throws out each year.

The supermarket today published the results of a new YouGov survey of over 2,000 adults, which found more than half of households who celebrate Christmas do another big food shop within five days or less of Christmas Day, despite their having lots of food leftover.

Frequently leftover items include roasted meats or cheeses, which are found in 46 per cent of households who celebrate Christmas, Christmas puddings that are leftover in 42 per cent of homes, and cooked trimmings such as stuffing and pigs in blankets, which end up being thrown out in around a third of households.

Jamie Robinson, Tesco executive chef, said that the most-commonly wasted festive fare could be used up to make more meals to be eaten straightaway or frozen for the new year.

But findings from the new study found over a third of respondents said they will throw away chilled Christmas leftovers over concerns around whether it is fit to eat, while 14 per cent are unsure about what can be safely frozen.

To help tackle the seasonal food waste mountain, Tesco is calling for a Festive Use Up Day that would provide a dedicated date for people to safely make the most of the food already at home and encourage them to plan to prepare meals using leftovers.

"For many, Christmas is a time where friends and families come together to enjoy delicious food, and we want our customers to be able to get more out of their Christmas food shop, while keeping tasty meals on the table for their loved ones," said Kené Umeasiegbu, campaigns director at Tesco. "By using up what they already have before going out to shop, people can spend less and reduce food waste, benefitting both our pockets and the planet."

The news came just a week after governments agreed the new Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, which as part of a commitment to reverse nature loss included a new target to halve global food waste.