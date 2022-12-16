'Coal demand is stubborn': IEA predicts global coal use to hit record levels this year

Annual global coal demand is set to surpass eight billion tonnes for the first time this year, eclipsing the previous record set in 2013.

That is the sobering headline conclusion provided by the latest report from the International Energy Agency (IEA), which predicts overall coal use is set to climb 1.2 per cent in 2022.

The increase in coal use has been lower than many analysts expected and the IEA predicted coal consumption is now set to remain flat through to 2025, as renewables continue to command a rising share of the energy mix. But the uptick in demand confirms how many countries have responded to surging fossil gas prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine by ramping up coal use alongside increased renewables deployment and energy efficiency measures.

"The world is close to a peak in fossil fuel use, with coal set to be the first to decline, but we are not there yet," said Keisuke Sadamori, director of energy markets and security at the IEA. "Coal demand is stubborn and will likely reach an all-time high this year, pushing up global emissions. At the same time, there are many signs that today's crisis is accelerating the deployment of renewables, energy efficiency and heat pumps - and this will moderate coal demand in the coming years. Government policies will be key to ensuring a secure and sustainable path forward."

The report highlighted how the coal industry is starting to respond to the prospect of a slowdown in demand. The world's three largest coal producers - China, India and Indonesia - will all hit production records in 2022, the IEA said, but despite high prices and comfortable margins for coal producers, there is no sign of surging investment in export-driven coal projects. "This reflects caution among investors and mining companies about the medium- and longer-term prospects for coal," the agency said.

The report comes just days after global mining giant Glencore announced it would accelerate its plans to close 12 coal mines over the next 12 years, as it responds to the anticipated slowdown in demand and strives to deliver on its net zero goals.

Responding to the IEA's report, Pieter de Pous, programme leader at think tank E3G, said: "The lesson from coal in 2022 is two-fold: an overreliance on gas as a bridge fuel and underinvestment in renewables in the past is making it harder to quit coal. At the same time, governments have responded to the energy crisis, triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, by hitting the clean energy accelerator, leading to king coal set to be replaced by king solar in 2027. This holds especially true for Europe which has been forced to temporarily switch coal back online, but increased efforts, such as its RePowerEU plans, now have the potential to compensate for this."

His comments were echoed by Dave Jones, head of data insights at think tank Ember, who said the report highlighted how "renewables will stop any further big rises in coal power generation in the coming years".

"This is a key tipping point: renewables are working for the climate," he added. "And with coal prices still at record highs, this means renewables are working for the bill-payer as well."

However, Camilla Fenning, programme leader at E3G, said the report also underscored the urgent need to accelerate plans to curb coal development in fast-expanding Asian economies if global climate goals are to be met.

"The robust demand for coal in developing Asian economies noted in the report ensures that coal remains by far the largest source of global carbon emissions," she said. "We must tackle this urgently in order to have any chance of keeping global warming below 1.5 degrees. One positive note is the recent progress in Indonesia and Vietnam's Just Energy Transition Partnerships which demonstrate domestic ambition, backed by international financial support, to accelerate coal phase out including avoiding the construction of new coal power plants."

But she also warned the new multi-billion dollar partnerships agreed with Indonesia and Vietnam now "need to move swiftly to implementation, unlocking the transformational public and private financing required to pivot towards a clean energy system".