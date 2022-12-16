Government distracts from Green Taxonomy delays with funding announcement at COP15

The UK Treasury has announced that it will no longer be releasing a UK Green Taxonomy before the end of this year, therefore missing its legal 1 January 2023 deadline for the proposed regulations.

In a written statement published by Andrew Griffith, on behalf of Baroness Penn, the government argued more time was needed to finalise the taxonomy. "The Government believes that there is benefit in reviewing its approach to taxonomy development to maximise the effectiveness of our sustainable finance agenda," the statement read. "Therefore, the Government will not make secondary legislation under the Taxonomy Regulations this year.

"The Government is clear that the value of a taxonomy rests on its credibility as a practical and useful tool for investors, companies, consumers, and regulators in supporting access to sustainable finance. These are long term matters and it is important to proceed carefully."

Yet Baroness Penn herself was, within just a few hours of the statement being published, part of a plenary session during finance day at the COP15 conference in Montreal. Perhaps keen to sugar the pill of the taxonomy delays, she announced £7.2m of funding for a new Nature Positive Economy programme.

"Delivered in partnership with the UNDP's Biodiversity Finance Initiative and Financial Sector Deepening Africa, this programme will support government, central banks, businesses, and financial institutions to integrate nature related risks and opportunities into their decision-making with new tools to manage nature-related risks and unlock new nature markets and mobilise public and private flows for nature," she said.

The Green Technical Advisory Group (GTAG), which provides independent advice to the government, expressed its disappointment at the taxonomy deadline being missed, but also the clarity the statement brought. A member of the group had been quoted earlier in the quarter speculating that the UK's recent political turmoil had made the deadline "impractical".

Faith Ward, Chair of the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC), called on the government to now "use this additional time to ensure the Taxonomy is well-designed and fulfils its purpose as the cornerstone of the UK's sustainable finance framework".

"We now urge the government to deliver on its commitments under the Greening Finance Roadmap and set out a clear timeline for implementing a robust, science-based Taxonomy as swiftly as possible."

A version of this article first appeared at Sustainable Investment.