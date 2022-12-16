World's first 100 per cent SAF 'net zero transatlantic flight' cleared for take-off

Virgin Atlantic has confirmed plans to next year deliver its first 'net zero emission transatlantic flight', after securing funding from the UK government in support of the pioneering project.

The flight will see one of Virgin Atlantic's flagship Boeing 787s, powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines, take off from London Heathrow and make the journey to New York's John F Kennedy Airport using 100 per cent Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). The fuel, which is made from waste oils and fats, is expected to cut emissions by over 70 per cent compared to conventional jet fuels. Virgin then plans to purchase biochar-based carbon offset credits to deliver a net zero emission flight.

The project is being undertaken by a consortium including Rolls-Royce, Boeing, Imperial College London, the University of Sheffield, the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI), and ICF, which has been awarded funding from the government's net zero transatlantic flight fund competition that forms part of its £165m advanced fuels fund.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper hailed the planned flight as a major breakthrough for the aviation industry and a significant boost for the UK's nascent SAF industry.

"For decades, flying from London to New York has symbolised aviation's ability to connect people and drive international progress. It's now going to be at the forefront of cutting carbon emissions from flying," Harper said. "Not only will this flight pave the way for future generations, but it will demonstrate just how much we can achieve when we work together on a shared goal - bringing together some of the best businesses and academics in the world and led by a British airline.

Shai Weiss, CEO at Virgin Atlantic, said it would "be an honour to pave the way for this important business and leisure route to become even more sustainable".

"This challenge recognises the critical role that SAF has to play in decarbonising aviation and the urgent collective action needed to scale production and use of SAF globally," he added. "The research and results will be a huge step in fast-tracking SAF use across the aviation industry and supporting the investment, collaboration and urgency needed to produce SAF at scale. Our collective ambition of net zero by 2050 depends on it."

SAFs are increasingly commonly used across the aviation industry, as airlines look to slash their emissions. However, currently a maximum of 50 per cent SAF blended with kerosene can be used in commercial jet engines and as such the use of a 100 per cent SAF fuel by a commercial jet would mark a significant step forward for the sector.

The move comes hot on the heels of the world's first sustainable fuel military transporter flight using 100 per cent SAF, which was completed by the RAF last month using the iconic Voyager aircraft.

Rachael Everard, head of sustainability at Rolls-Royce, said the Virgin flight "represents an incredible milestone for the entire aviation industry in its journey towards net zero carbon emissions".

"We are incredibly proud that our Trent 1000 engines will power the first ever flight using 100 per cent SAF across the Atlantic," she said. "SAF will play such an important role in decarbonising long-haul flight in particular and is a key element of our sustainability strategy. The Trent 1000 can already be flown with a 50 per cent blend of SAF on commercial flights and by the end of 2023 we will have proven that our whole family of Trent engines and business aviation engines are compatible with 100 per cent SAF."

However, SAFs are currently considerably more expensive than conventional jet fuels and the fledgling industry faces significant challenges as it looks to scale up so as to meet future demand and drive down costs.

The industry's Sustainable Aviation group recently published a report detailing how the UK had sufficient feedstocks to deliver enough SAF by 2030 to meet the government's planned mandate for at least 10 per cent of jet fuel to be made from sustainable sources by the end of the decade. But it warned urgent action was needed from government to clarify the policy environment for new SAF plants, mobilise investment in production capacity, and secure sustainable feedstocks.

However, the government said today that the new flight marked another step forward in its plans to deliver a UK SAF industry that could generate up to £742m of economic benefits a year. It added that the flight would also provide the data needed to test and certify higher blends of SAF and its non-CO2 impacts, while exploring how operational efficiency improvements, flight optimisation and carbon removals can all contribute to achieving net zero emission flights.

The aviation industry's net zero plans and use of SAFs remain controversial in some quarters, with green groups questioning both the ability of the sector to deliver genuinely low carbon fuels at sufficient scale and the credibility of the carbon offset projects it funds.