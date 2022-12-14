'We lament this great injustice': 450 UK church leaders slam Cumbria coal mine plans

Hundreds of UK church leaders have become the latest group to hit out at controversial plans for a new coal mine in Cumbria, in an open letter today slamming the UK government for "supporting a dying industry instead of securing sustainable green jobs for the long-term".

The letter - which has been signed by more than 450 Anglican church leaders, Catholic bishops, and Christian environmental campaigners - adds to the growing mountain of calls for the government to reverse last week's decision to greenlight the UK's first new coal mine in decades.

They argue developing a new coking coal mine in Cumbria not only threatens the chances of limiting global heating to 1.5C, but also risks propping up a "dying" industry rather than supporting the vast opportunities for green jobs and investment in the region.

"We acknowledge that this region needs investment, but the government is supporting a dying industry instead of securing sustainable green jobs for the long term," the letter states. "We know that every pound of investment in renewables creates three times more jobs than in the fossil fuel industry. Coal from this mine will continue to heat up the planet, pollute the atmosphere, and most severely impact those in the world's poorest countries who have done the least to cause the climate crisis. We lament this great injustice."

Coordinated by the Young Christian Climate Network, Operation Noah, and Christian Aid, the statement has been signed by hundreds of leading figures from UK Christian groups, including more than 20 Anglican and Catholic bishops and the heads of eight churches.

The letter is addressed to the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as well as Secretary of State for Levelling Up Michael Gove, who was responsible for making the final call last week to greenlight plans for the coking coal mine in near Whitehaven in Cumbria.

Gove is directly quoted in the letter, which cites a speech from the politician in 2018 at an event held by Christian think tank Theos, in which he argued that "Christians are called to remember their rightful place within Creation - and the vast web of life it created - and their responsibility to protect and defend it".

The letter then states: "We urge the UK government to practice what Gove preached by keeping coal in the ground and investing in a sustainable future."

Gove gave the go-ahead to the project in a lengthy report last week that ran to over 400 pages, in which he suggested the project would be the world's first 'net zero' coal mine as developer West Cumbria Mining planned to offset emissions generated during the construction and operation of the project.

He also argued that the use of the coking coal extracted from the mine in the global steel industry "would have a broadly neutral effect on the global release of greenhouse gas emissions from coal used in steel making", given steel plants would alternatively have to source coal from overseas.

In a statement today, the government reiterated its position on the coal mine. "The mine seeks to be net zero in its operations and is expected to contribute to local employment and the wider economy," it said.

But Gove's justifications for granting planning permission for the UK's first new open cast coal mine in decades prompted widespread condemnation and anger from businesses, environmental groups, and prominent climate experts worldwide.

Figures from the carbon offset sector this week became the latest to join the wave of criticism, arguing that carbon credits should not been used to justify the development of a new coal mine.

Owen Hewlitt, chief technical officer for Gold Standard - a leading carbon credit firm which is being eyed up by West Cumbria Mining to offset emissions from the mine - slammed claims that the Cumbria project could be considered net zero as "obviously nonsense, morally nonsense and technically insane". "We think it's greenwashing nonsense," he told The Guardian. "It's clearly not in line with the science of 1.5C [above pre-industrial levels] warming scenario. And it's clearly not what we would consider to be offsetting because [the mine] is not an organisation that's trying to reduce its emissions. We don't back the offset claim in the first place but you can't use mitigation as a justification for your new coal mine."

Anger at the government's decision shows no sign of waning and the government looks almost certain to face a flurry of legal challenges that could further delay the project.

Meanwhile, Labour - which at present remains far ahead of the ruling Conservative Party in most polls - has signalled it would block the mine from opening if it were to win the next general election, which is due to be held no later than January 2025.

Both the local council and West Cumbria Mining - the developer behind the project which is backed by a private equity firm based in the tax haven of the Cayman Islands - have argued the new coal mine will provide a major jobs and investment boost to the region.

But critics have pointed out that coal produced at the mine is not suitable for much of the UK steel industry, and that in any case the global market for coal use in steelmaking is likely to contract in the coming years as the industry shifts towards lower carbon technologies such as hydrogen.

Previous analysis by the think tank Green Alliance warned the mine would produce emissions equivalent to putting 200,000 extra cars on the UK roads each year, and that it would severely undermine the UK's hopes of delivering on its legally binding net zero commitments.

Even some of the government's own MPs have hit out against the decision, including former COP26 President Alok Sharma who described it as "not only a backward step for UK climate action but also damage the UK's hard-win international reputation… as a leader in the global fight against climate change".