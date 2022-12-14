Batteries included: Amazon Studios powers up plan to replace diesel generators on set

Amazon Studios has today announced plans to expand the use of new clean energy batteries on its sets, as it looks to replace polluting diesel generators that are estimated to be responsible for around half the emissions associated with film and TV production.

The broadcast arm of the tech giant revealed it has successfully deployed batteries from climate tech start up Moxion Power following Amazon's investment in the company earlier this year through its Climate Pledge Fund.

The batteries are already being used to power cameras, base camps, lighting, hair and makeup trailers, and other production equipment on the Amazon film and television sets of Sitting in Bars with Cake, a rom-com starring Yara Shahidi and Bette Midler, and the Amazon Freevee series Bosch: Legacy.

Amazon said it now expects to expand the use of Moxion Power's batteries to more US-based Amazon Studio production sets in 2023, including Candy Cane Lane, a holiday movie featuring Eddie Murphy.

The company said the roll out marks another step towards its goal of delivering net zero emissions by 2040. It also highlighted how the technology promises to deliver performance benefits and cost savings compared to diesel generators, as the units do not emit fumes or air pollution, can be operated indoors, and are virtually silent. They also require no energy-burning warm-up or cool-down times, and are easier to operate due to the diesel fuel cost savings.

Moxion Power - which is also looking to provide the technology to construction sites, mobile electric vehicle solutions, and disaster response teams - explained that the batteries were supported by a swap service that ensures consistent power is provided during film operations. It added that the swap service allows the batteries' performance to be remotely managed and optimised to predict usage patterns and expected run times, which can last for days or even weeks.

"Moxion Power's batteries are allowing us to deliver entertainment with lower emissions than before, which we know is important to our customers, our Hollywood talent, and production teams, and is the right thing to do for the communities we operate in," said Glenn Gainor, head of physical production for Amazon Original movies. "Our sets using the batteries have less air pollution, less noise, and are helping us demonstrate to others in the entertainment industry that small changes - like swapping diesel generators for batteries - can have an immediate and significant environmental impact."

Alex Meek, co-founder and president at Moxion Power, said the partnership was helping to demonstrate the effective of zero emission power units. "There is no bigger voice in the world than Hollywood, and Amazons Studios' commitment to this technology demonstrates that the entertainment industry is ready and willing to begin the transition to cleaner energy," he said. "Our batteries are cost-effectively powering Amazon Studios' productions, while also helping the company meet its broader climate goals. We hope this partnership inspires others in the entertainment industry to consider adopting climate change technologies like ours."

Kara Hurst, vice president of worldwide sustainability at Amazon, said the company was "proud to be investing in promising new climate technologies like Moxion Power's through our Climate Pledge Fund, and using those technologies to decarbonise our business".

"Operational changes such as these are the kind of climate action that matters, and that enables our partners, customers, and associates to create a healthier world," she added.

Moxion Power is one of a number of companies around the world working on mobile energy supply solutions that can replace the diesel generators that remain ubiquitous on movie sets, festival sites, construction projects, and in off-grid communities. A mix of batteries, renewables generation technologies, and fuel cell generators are being trialled by companies all around the world.

Amazon Studios said that in addition to Moxion Power's batteries is has also begun scaling up a new set of sustainability policies for productions, which include using a minimum of 50 per cent LED lighting, utilising renewable fuels, installing solar-powered trailers, composting food waste, and pursuing a goal of using 50 per cent electric or hybrid vehicles where available.