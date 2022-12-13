A List: Number of top corporates reporting on climate performance jumps 34 per cent

The number of leading global companies reporting on their environmental performance and climate impacts grew once again last year, but just a handful of firms are providing investors with a comprehensive picture of the environmental risks and opportunities they face.

That is the conclusion of the latest annual A List report from investor-backed disclosure platform CDP, which is based on environmental disclosures requests submitted to nearly 15,000 companies each year.

The report identifies over 330 companies that have made it onto the A List by disclosing information and presenting action plans in line with CDP's best practices. Companies wishing to demonstrate "environmental leadership" and make the list are required to provide evidence of 1.5C aligned climate transition planning, verification of deforestation and/or conversion-free commodity volumes, and verification of water data, alongside a host of other disclosures. Companies must also continuously raise the bar on their level of ambition and action if they want to keep their place on the A List among other leaders in environmental transparency, CDP said.

The latest report shows that over 280 companies were awarded an A grade for their climate change disclosures, marking a 34 per cent increase since 2021.

However, CDP said progress remains slow with regards to corporate deforestation and water security policies. There was only a four per cent increase in the number of companies securing an A grade for their forest-related disclosures, while the number of companies awarded an A grade for their water-related disclosures actually fell by 12.7 per cent to just over 100 firms.

Overall, just 12 companies or 1.3 per cent of the 900+ companies requested to disclose against all three CDP questionnaires were awarded a Triple A rating for their transparency and action across climate change, forests, and water security, down slightly from 14 last year.

Dexter Galvin, global director of corporations and supply chains at CDP, said: "In a year of ever-increasing environmental concerns around the world, the need for transformational, urgent and collaborative change is more critical than ever. Environmental disclosure is the first vital step towards a net zero and nature-positive future, so A List companies should be commended for the level of transparency in their CDP responses. But we cannot ignore that these companies are in the minority. Most are still not managing all environmental issues holistically, and far too many are remaining complacent or failing to respond at all."

He added that even those companies that had carved out leadership positions with their climate strategies needed to do more to develop effective nature strategies. "Companies must step up to the challenge as CDP continues to lift the bar for what qualifies as environmental leadership, and since there is no route to 1.5C without nature, they must speed and scale up their progress in addressing deforestation and water impacts, dependencies and risks, too," he said.

The report stressed that companies named on the A List now routinely boast ambitious climate targets and decarbonisation strategies. Over three quarters of companies on the list have an approved science-based absolute or intensity emissions target, while 95 per cent of Climate Change A List companies report that they have a climate transition plan which aligns with a 1.5C world.

However, CDP said that too many companies are still failing to disclose environmental data. More than 29,500 firms worth at least $24.5tr in market capitalisation - including corporate giants such as Aramco, Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Exxon Mobil, and Chevron - scored an F from CDP for failing to respond to disclosure requests from their investors and clients or providing insufficient information in their responses.

Moreover, 59 per cent of companies approached received a D- or C grade, meaning they are beginning to recognise their environmental impacts but remain at the start of their disclosure journey. And two thirds of companies with a D- to A- score in 2021 failed to improve their grade in 2022.

The lack of progress comes despite CDP issuing requests for information on behalf of more than 680 investors with over $130tr in assets and over 280 large corporate purchasers with $6.4tr in buying power.

Those firms that made it on to the A List, argued that providing comprehensive disclosures on the environmental challenges and opportunities they faced had proved beneficial to the business.

"We are delighted to be awarded an A rating from CDP for our climate disclosure for the seventh year running, as we continue to keep on top of CDP's evolving disclosure requirements," said Gabrielle Ginér, head of environmental sustainability at BT Group. "When it comes to upholding climate commitments, businesses must be transparent about their annual progress and the challenges they face when tackling emissions - otherwise we miss a crucial opportunity to drive collaboration between organizations like ours, our supply chains and partners."

Her comments were echoed by Chris Kennedy, CFO and COO at ITV, who said the broadcaster was delighted to have achieved an A grade for the first time. "Over the last few years, CDP has helped to guide ITV's approach in embedding environmental action coherently across the whole business, ensuring that we are fit to thrive in a sustainable future," he said. "Achieving an A rating gives us confirmation that we are putting solid foundations in place to navigate the transition successfully."

Justin Steinberg, portfolio manager for Sargasso Environmental Strategy at Steinberg Asset Management, said that while "the best CDP reports were filled with critical information regarding a company's environmental performance and strategy; poor or non-existent disclosure also speaks volumes".

"Because water, deforestation and climate are inextricably linked we seek out those companies that exhibit excellent disclosure in multiple areas," he said. "We believe that companies that are disclosing rigorously and integrating environmental issues into their business strategy and operations demonstrate superior risk management, and we expect they will be better positioned to capitalize on new opportunities as the environmental megatrend takes hold."