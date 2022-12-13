Raise a Toast: Waste bread brewer scoops £2m from high profile backers

Social enterprise brewery Toast is raising a glass in celebration today after securing £2m of investment from a group of high profile backers, including the National Geographic Society, Heineken International, and former Unilever CEO turned-impact-investor Paul Polman.

The non-profit firm, which claims to have used 2.9 million slices of surplus bread to help brew its beer since its foundation in 2016, has an overarching goal to rescue one billion slices of bread from going to waste.

Toast said the investment announced today would help it expand "the positive impact" of the business as it looks to scale up its waste prevention work with UK bakeries and sandwich manufacturers, as well as other brewers.

The new funds are also earmarked to support the continued growth of Toast's craft beer busines and its research and development work alongside Heineken to help more bakeries prevent waste including through harnessing surplus bread to make beer.

The plans build on Toast's previous work with 86 breweries to help them use surplus bread in their brewing.

"We set out with a mission to brew great beers and spread big ideas that can change the world, and are proud of the positive impact we have," said Louisa Ziane, co-founder and CEO at Toast. "Collaboration has always been key to our strategy for achieving change, and we're excited to be able to scale our work to support bakeries and breweries to embrace the circular economy."

All three investors - National Geographic Society, Heineken and Polman - have committed to Toast's 'Equity for Good' investment model, which requires shareholders to reinvest any capital gains they secure from selling shares in the businesses into other social impact businesses and funds.

Moreover, investors in the firm will not receive dividends, as all of Toast's profits go to charity, it said.

The firm said it would work with Heineken as a strategic investor and would help support the multinational brewing giant's R&D efforts in support of its goal to deliver net zero production emissions by 2030, and across its global value chain within 10 years after.

Magne Setnes, chief supply chain officer at Heineken, said achieving its net zero ambitions "requires working in partnerships that can scale innovation and research to develop best practices".

"We are delighted to collaborate with Toast, it is through our collective effort that we can achieve our shared goals, scaling our positive contribution and limiting our negative impacts on the environment," he said. "Like Toast, our ambition is to maximise the circulatory of all our products, in other words move from take-make-waste to reduce-reuse-recycle."