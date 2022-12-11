COP15: Nature Action 100 initiative launches in bid to ramp up nature-positive investor engagment

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
COP15: Nature Action 100 initiative launches in bid to ramp up nature-positive investor engagment

Group aims to catalyse private sector actions that can protect and restore nature through shareholder action

A new initiative has been launched that aims to mobilise global investors behind the mission to create a more nature-friendly economy on the sidelines of the COP15 Biodiversity Summit. The Nature Action...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Green groups threaten legal challenges if new UK oil and gas licensing plans proceed

Investors accused of sanctioning poor climate accounting

Most read
01

'We are creating a Green Britain': Number of green jobs in the UK almost trebles

12 December 2022 • 4 min read
02

UK coal mine approval: Is this the worst ever climate policy decision?

08 December 2022 • 9 min read
03

COP15: Nature Action 100 initiative launches in bid to ramp up nature-positive investor engagment

11 December 2022 • 2 min read
04

Climate Fund for Nature: Kering and L'Occitane launch €300m nature investment fund

12 December 2022 • 3 min read
05

Restoration Barometer reveals $26bn investment in nature recovery

12 December 2022 • 3 min read

More on Investment

Tree planting on the lower slopes of Ingleborough, Yorkshire | Credit: Andrew Parkinson / WWF UK
Investment

Green Finance Institute debuts new nature investment toolkit

New toolkit aims to help deliver investment ready nature projects that can mobilise private finance in support of nature restoration

James Murray
James Murray
clock 08 December 2022 • 3 min read
Vanguard quits Net Zero Asset Managers initiative
Investment

Vanguard quits Net Zero Asset Managers initiative

Asset management giant quits group, arguing it needs to provide investors with assurances that it is acting independently

Elliot Gulliver-Needham, Investment Week
clock 08 December 2022 • 3 min read
Zoom in on Net Zero - with Schroders' sustainability head Madeleine Cobb
Investment

Zoom in on Net Zero - with Schroders' sustainability head Madeleine Cobb

VIDEO: Asset managers' head of corporate sustainability joins BusinessGreen's James Murray for a chat about all things net zero

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 02 December 2022 • 1 min read