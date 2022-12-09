Global Briefing: Glencore unveils plan to accelerate coal mine closures

James Murray
clock • 8 min read
Glecnore's Goedgevonden coal mine in South Africa | Credit: Glencore
Image:

Glecnore's Goedgevonden coal mine in South Africa | Credit: Glencore

Coal mine closures, short haul flight bans, and California's first offshore wind auction all feature in our global green business news round-up this week

Glencore announces plan to shut 12 major coal mines in 12 years Global mining giant Glencore has revealed that it expects to close 12 coal mines over the next 12 years as it works to deliver on its climate...

More from James Murray

'Tesco Tetris': Supermarket hails carbon saving from Christmas trucks trial

'Edinburgh Reforms': Treasury promises boost for net zero finance vision

