'Tesco Tetris': Supermarket hails carbon saving from Christmas trucks trial

Tesco has today announced a major new trial that will see the supermarket with 15 major suppliers to reduce the number of trucks on the road this Christmas.

The retailer's 'road traffic control' team undertaken a review of which suppliers deliver to the same locations so as to consolidate the routes different suppliers use when delivering to distribution centres.

The logistics optimisation effort is particularly beneficial at Christmas when products that see a surge in demand, such as trifle, parsnips, broccoli and carrots, can be moved together.

Tesco said the initiative identifies products that can neatly fit, 'Tetris'-style, into spaces on a truck. And by filling in the gaps it has led to savings of over 400,000 truck miles per year, equating to 17 trips around the world.

The change has taken more than 3,400 trucks off the road so far, leading to a saving of over 450 tonnes of CO2, Tesco said.

Trudy Wilson, head of supplier ordering at Tesco, said: "By working closely with our suppliers and joining them up to use each other's transport routes, we're delighted to have delivered savings in emissions and costs for suppliers. The 'Tetris'-style project helps us use as much space as possible in our trucks over the Christmas period, making the most of every journey and helping to keep trucks off the road at a busy time of year."

Wilson said the company was now looking to expand the trial with a view to bringing more suppliers on board from next year.