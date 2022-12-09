'Edinburgh Reforms': Treasury promises boost for net zero finance vision

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt today unveiled a sweeping package of financial reforms designed to roll back EU regulations, bolster UK competitiveness, and ramp up investment in the net zero transition.

Dubbed the 'Edinburgh Reforms', the package features over 30 regulatory changes for the financial services sector that the government said would "unlock investment and turbocharge growth in towns and cities across the UK".

The reforms centre on plans to repeal and replaced hundreds of pages of laws and regulations derived from the EU in pursuit of a new regulatory framework that the Treasury said would make the UK financial services sector more agile and responsive to emerging global trends.

However, critics were quick to warn that the changes amounted to a rolling back of several key regulations introduced in the wake of the financial crisis of 2008 that are designed to bolster financial stability and minimise the kind of systemic risks that resulted in years of economic turmoil.

Hunt defended the proposed package of measures, insisting it would help secure the UK's status as "one of the most open, dynamic and competitive financial services hubs in the world".

"The Edinburgh Reforms seize on our Brexit freedoms to deliver an agile and home-grown regulatory regime that works in the interest of British people and our businesses," he said. "And we will go further - delivering reform of burdensome EU laws that choke off growth in other industries such as digital technology and life sciences."

The reforms could also have significant implications for the green economy and the fast-expanding sustainable finance sector.

The Treasury said the package would support the government's goal to make the UK the "world's first net zero aligned financial centre", including through a commitment to publish a new green finance strategy in early 2023 and plans to consult on bringing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ratings providers into the City Watchdog's regulatory perimeter, to ensure these products are transparent and use consistent standards. "Achieving this ambition will see more investment in sustainable energy supplies such as nuclear, hydrogen and offshore wind - delivering new opportunities and well-paying jobs," the Treasury said.

Moreover, at the heart of the reforms are plans to repeal and replace EU-era Solvency II regulations, which govern insurers balance sheets. The government has long-argued that the rules are overly burdensome and that relaxing them could unlock over £100bn of private investment in productive assets with a particular focus on low carbon infrastructure.

A report earlier this year from Pension Insurance Corporation, a specialist insurer of defined benefit pensions funds, argued that switching to a UK-specific regulatory regime for insurers could unlock huge sums of investment for renewables projects and other forms of low carbon infrastructure.

Advocates of reforms argue such projects are now relatively low risk and there is a compelling case for relaxing rules to give firms more freedom to invest in such sectors.

But fears remain in some quarters that when taken as a whole the reforms could chip away at regulations that were designed to help avoid a repeat of the financial crisis of 2008. Campaigners voiced particular concerns over proposals to ease ring-fencing rules for banks and change the remit of governance bodies to give them a duty to promote competitiveness.

"Behind the spin, today's announcements amount to wide-ranging deregulation that threatens to destabilise an increasingly fragile financial sector, with huge risks to the public and little benefit," said Fran Boait, executive director at campaign group Positive Money. "Ring-fencing for banks was one of the few protections brought in after the 2008 crisis, so for the government to be watering down these rules is extremely concerning. With new objectives for regulators to promote the 'international competitiveness' and growth of the financial services sector, we are likely seeing only the beginning of a race to the bottom on standards."